Mark Henry Comments On Braun Strowman Being Released From WWE

During a recent interview on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, former WWE star Mark Henry commented on Braun Strowman being released from WWE.

“I wouldn’t have let him go but, you know what, if he wasn’t happy and he asked them for more grace or more time or more money or something and they didn’t wanna pay it, then you gotta part ways. But I don’t know what the circumstances were with their relationship. You know, with me, I knew what that was. With him, I don’t know.”

“If I was to speculate, there was an opportunity with him and Brock three years ago and it never came,” Henry said. “During the pandemic, he had a little shine but it was not like if he were to be in that role now. I don’t know if it was going in his direction. Maybe he was the one who was disenchanted. I don’t know, I’d love to ask him.”