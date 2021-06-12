WWE Files To Trademark Two Ring Names

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

The company filed for the ring names of Amari Miller and Grayson Waller.

WWE recently filed two new trademarks with The United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Special Announce Team Revealed For IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds

IMPACT Wrestling is putting in place a different commentary team for tonight’s AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Moose title match at IMPACT Wr[...] Jun 12 - IMPACT Wrestling is putting in place a different commentary team for tonight’s AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Moose title match at IMPACT Wr[...]

Helicopter Jump For Double Or Nothing 2021 Was Originally Pitched

In the main event of the recent Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, opening the Stadium Stampede match, The Inner Circle descended down the giant sco[...] Jun 12 - In the main event of the recent Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, opening the Stadium Stampede match, The Inner Circle descended down the giant sco[...]

WWE Star Injured On Last Night's 205 Live

WWE star Sunil Singh from the Bollywood Boyz tag team issued a short statement on his Twitter account to reveal that he separated his shoulder during [...] Jun 12 - WWE star Sunil Singh from the Bollywood Boyz tag team issued a short statement on his Twitter account to reveal that he separated his shoulder during [...]

John Cena Asked About Appearing At WWE SummerSlam During Interview

This year’s WWE SummerSlam 2021 is scheduled for Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. One name that has been strongly[...] Jun 12 - This year’s WWE SummerSlam 2021 is scheduled for Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. One name that has been strongly[...]

Sasha Banks Discusses Why She Took Time Out After WWE WrestleMania 35

During a recent interview on the Just Women’s Sports Podcast, WWE Superstar Sasha Banks addressed why she took time off from WWE television foll[...] Jun 12 - During a recent interview on the Just Women’s Sports Podcast, WWE Superstar Sasha Banks addressed why she took time off from WWE television foll[...]

New Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced the lineup for Monday’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. - Scorpio Sky with Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds- Nyla Rose with[...] Jun 12 - AEW has announced the lineup for Monday’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. - Scorpio Sky with Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds- Nyla Rose with[...]

Update On Edge Returning To WWE Television

Edge will soon be returning to WWE television. A number are sources are reporting that in addition to the July 16, 2021 edition of SmackDown, Edge is[...] Jun 12 - Edge will soon be returning to WWE television. A number are sources are reporting that in addition to the July 16, 2021 edition of SmackDown, Edge is[...]

Matches Announced For Monday’s Episode of WWE RAW

WWE has announced a tag team match and more for next week’s episode of RAW on USA Network. The company announced on Friday that RKBro will go u[...] Jun 12 - WWE has announced a tag team match and more for next week’s episode of RAW on USA Network. The company announced on Friday that RKBro will go u[...]

Updated WWE Hell In A Cell Pay-Per-View Card

Following Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, here is the updated Hell in a Cell pay-per-view card, which takes place on June 20, 2021 from the ThunderDome[...] Jun 12 - Following Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, here is the updated Hell in a Cell pay-per-view card, which takes place on June 20, 2021 from the ThunderDome[...]

Recently Released WWE Producer Back With WWE

Shawn Daivari has reportedly been hired back by WWE. In a report from PWInsider, Daivari was backstage for Friday Night SmackDown working as a Produc[...] Jun 12 - Shawn Daivari has reportedly been hired back by WWE. In a report from PWInsider, Daivari was backstage for Friday Night SmackDown working as a Produc[...]

WWE Make An Odd Production Botch During Friday's SmackDown

During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, there was a production botch as Bayley was making her way for her "Ding Dong, Hello!" segment with Seth Rollins.[...] Jun 12 - During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, there was a production botch as Bayley was making her way for her "Ding Dong, Hello!" segment with Seth Rollins.[...]

Samoa Joe Returning To WWE?

Samoa Joe could be heading back to WWE following his recent release from the company. A report from Fightful, reveals WWE is reportedly regretting th[...] Jun 12 - Samoa Joe could be heading back to WWE following his recent release from the company. A report from Fightful, reveals WWE is reportedly regretting th[...]

AEW Announces Several Special Dynamite Episodes On TNT

During Friday Night Dynamite it was announced there will be several special editions of AEW Dynamite in July: - Road Rager on Wednesday, July 7th at [...] Jun 12 - During Friday Night Dynamite it was announced there will be several special editions of AEW Dynamite in July: - Road Rager on Wednesday, July 7th at [...]

Captain Marvel's Brie Larson Interested In Wrestling Match

Brie Larson, best known for portraying Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is the latest celebrity to have shown an interest in competing[...] Jun 11 - Brie Larson, best known for portraying Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is the latest celebrity to have shown an interest in competing[...]

The Rock Rumoured For Survivor Series Appearance

A new report from Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men podcast is suggesting that The Rock could be making an appearance in some capacity at this year's [...] Jun 11 - A new report from Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men podcast is suggesting that The Rock could be making an appearance in some capacity at this year's [...]

Venue For This Saturday's Impact World Championship Match Announced

Tony Khan made an appearance on tonight's Impact Wrestling alongside Impact Vice President Scott D'Amore and Don Callis to discuss the Impact World Ch[...] Jun 10 - Tony Khan made an appearance on tonight's Impact Wrestling alongside Impact Vice President Scott D'Amore and Don Callis to discuss the Impact World Ch[...]

Braun Strowman Responds To Reported Asking Price

It was reported earlier this week that Braun Strowman was demanding quite the hefty asking price to appear on indie shows, rumoured to be in the 5 fig[...] Jun 10 - It was reported earlier this week that Braun Strowman was demanding quite the hefty asking price to appear on indie shows, rumoured to be in the 5 fig[...]

SPOILERS: Title Changes Hands On NXT UK

Tonight's episode of NXT UK (June 10th) saw a major title change hands, ending a historic 649-day reign. Meiko Satomura has defeated Kay Lee Ray for [...] Jun 10 - Tonight's episode of NXT UK (June 10th) saw a major title change hands, ending a historic 649-day reign. Meiko Satomura has defeated Kay Lee Ray for [...]

Triple H Discusses The Possibility Of Another All Women's PPV

Yesterday, NWA made the announcement of NWA EMPOWERRR, an all-women's PPV to with former WWE Superstar Mickie James confirmed as Executive Producer fo[...] Jun 10 - Yesterday, NWA made the announcement of NWA EMPOWERRR, an all-women's PPV to with former WWE Superstar Mickie James confirmed as Executive Producer fo[...]

Andrade: "I Was Not Born In WWE"

Not many people were too surprised when WWE released Andrade in March, as the former WWE Superstar had been quite vocal about wanting to leave, so it [...] Jun 10 - Not many people were too surprised when WWE released Andrade in March, as the former WWE Superstar had been quite vocal about wanting to leave, so it [...]

Darby Allin On How Long He Expects To Wrestle

Darby Allin's 8-month reign as AEW'S TNT Champion came to an end last month in a losing effort to Miro on an episode of Dynamite. Now Allen has spoken[...] Jun 10 - Darby Allin's 8-month reign as AEW'S TNT Champion came to an end last month in a losing effort to Miro on an episode of Dynamite. Now Allen has spoken[...]

Mark Henry On How AEW Can Improve

Many were surprised to see Mark Henry appear at AEW's Double or Nothing event last month, as many assumed he would remain with WWE in some capacity fo[...] Jun 10 - Many were surprised to see Mark Henry appear at AEW's Double or Nothing event last month, as many assumed he would remain with WWE in some capacity fo[...]

Tony Khan Set To Appear On Tonight's Impact

After winning the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley at AEW Winter is Coming with the help of Don Callis, Kenny Omega has made frequent appearance[...] Jun 10 - After winning the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley at AEW Winter is Coming with the help of Don Callis, Kenny Omega has made frequent appearance[...]