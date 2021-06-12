Helicopter Jump For Double Or Nothing 2021 Was Originally Pitched

In the main event of the recent Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, opening the Stadium Stampede match, The Inner Circle descended down the giant scoreboard for their entrance.

During Talk is Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Chris Jericho discussed what they originally pitched for the entrance, but it wasn't allowed due to insurance reasons.

Here is what was said:

Santana: “The original idea we all had was to have a helicopter fly over the stadium and we all rappel out of the helicopter. We had mentioned that to (Jericho) and you go, ‘Ya’ll can rappel. That helicopter is going to lower and I will walk right out of it.'”

Jericho: “We were told we couldn’t do the helicopter because of the insurance. ‘No one can get thrown out of the helicopter because of the insurance.’ ‘Who wants to get thrown out of the helicopter?’ Sammy,”

Guevara: “Imagine, 20-40 feet in the air, getting thrown out. I’ll make it work.”

Jericho: “The idea was never for Sammy to be thrown out of the helicopter. Sammy is also the guy who wanted to be thrown off the top level of the staircase last year from the top of the stadium. I go, ‘where are you going to land?’ ‘I don’t know. Disappear.’ The helicopter was hard and I think it was Tony who may have been anti-helicopter because of Kobe Bryant,”