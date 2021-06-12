Helicopter Jump For Double Or Nothing 2021 Was Originally Pitched
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 12, 2021
In the main event of the recent Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, opening the Stadium Stampede match, The Inner Circle descended down the giant scoreboard for their entrance.
During Talk is Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Chris Jericho discussed what they originally pitched for the entrance, but it wasn't allowed due to insurance reasons.
Here is what was said:
Santana: “The original idea we all had was to have a helicopter fly over the stadium and we all rappel out of the helicopter. We had mentioned that to (Jericho) and you go, ‘Ya’ll can rappel. That helicopter is going to lower and I will walk right out of it.'”
Jericho: “We were told we couldn’t do the helicopter because of the insurance. ‘No one can get thrown out of the helicopter because of the insurance.’ ‘Who wants to get thrown out of the helicopter?’ Sammy,”
Guevara: “Imagine, 20-40 feet in the air, getting thrown out. I’ll make it work.”
Jericho: “The idea was never for Sammy to be thrown out of the helicopter. Sammy is also the guy who wanted to be thrown off the top level of the staircase last year from the top of the stadium. I go, ‘where are you going to land?’ ‘I don’t know. Disappear.’ The helicopter was hard and I think it was Tony who may have been anti-helicopter because of Kobe Bryant,”
https://wrestlr.me/68565/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jun 12
Jun 12 - IMPACT Wrestling is putting in place a different commentary team for tonight’s AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Moose title match at IMPACT Wr[...]
Jun 12 WWE Files To Trademark Two Ring Names WWE recently filed two new trademarks with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. The company filed for the ring names of Amari Miller and Gr[...]
Jun 12 - WWE recently filed two new trademarks with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. The company filed for the ring names of Amari Miller and Gr[...]
Jun 12
Jun 12 - In the main event of the recent Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, opening the Stadium Stampede match, The Inner Circle descended down the giant sco[...]
Jun 12
Jun 12 - WWE star Sunil Singh from the Bollywood Boyz tag team issued a short statement on his Twitter account to reveal that he separated his shoulder during [...]
Jun 12
Jun 12 - This year’s WWE SummerSlam 2021 is scheduled for Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. One name that has been strongly[...]
Jun 12
Jun 12 - During a recent interview on the Just Women’s Sports Podcast, WWE Superstar Sasha Banks addressed why she took time off from WWE television foll[...]
Jun 12
Jun 12 - AEW has announced the lineup for Monday’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. - Scorpio Sky with Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds- Nyla Rose with[...]
Jun 12
Jun 12 - Edge will soon be returning to WWE television. A number are sources are reporting that in addition to the July 16, 2021 edition of SmackDown, Edge is[...]
Jun 12
Jun 12 - WWE has announced a tag team match and more for next week’s episode of RAW on USA Network. The company announced on Friday that RKBro will go u[...]
Jun 12
Jun 12 - Following Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, here is the updated Hell in a Cell pay-per-view card, which takes place on June 20, 2021 from the ThunderDome[...]
Jun 12
Jun 12 - Shawn Daivari has reportedly been hired back by WWE. In a report from PWInsider, Daivari was backstage for Friday Night SmackDown working as a Produc[...]
Jun 12
Jun 12 - During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, there was a production botch as Bayley was making her way for her "Ding Dong, Hello!" segment with Seth Rollins.[...]
Jun 12 Samoa Joe Returning To WWE? Samoa Joe could be heading back to WWE following his recent release from the company. A report from Fightful, reveals WWE is reportedly regretting th[...]
Jun 12 - Samoa Joe could be heading back to WWE following his recent release from the company. A report from Fightful, reveals WWE is reportedly regretting th[...]
Jun 12
Jun 12 - During Friday Night Dynamite it was announced there will be several special editions of AEW Dynamite in July: - Road Rager on Wednesday, July 7th at [...]
Jun 11
Jun 11 - Brie Larson, best known for portraying Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is the latest celebrity to have shown an interest in competing[...]
Jun 11
Jun 11 - A new report from Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men podcast is suggesting that The Rock could be making an appearance in some capacity at this year's [...]
Jun 10
Jun 10 - Tony Khan made an appearance on tonight's Impact Wrestling alongside Impact Vice President Scott D'Amore and Don Callis to discuss the Impact World Ch[...]
Jun 10
Jun 10 - It was reported earlier this week that Braun Strowman was demanding quite the hefty asking price to appear on indie shows, rumoured to be in the 5 fig[...]
Jun 10
Jun 10 - Tonight's episode of NXT UK (June 10th) saw a major title change hands, ending a historic 649-day reign. Meiko Satomura has defeated Kay Lee Ray for [...]
Jun 10
Jun 10 - Yesterday, NWA made the announcement of NWA EMPOWERRR, an all-women's PPV to with former WWE Superstar Mickie James confirmed as Executive Producer fo[...]
Jun 10 Andrade: "I Was Not Born In WWE" Not many people were too surprised when WWE released Andrade in March, as the former WWE Superstar had been quite vocal about wanting to leave, so it [...]
Jun 10 - Not many people were too surprised when WWE released Andrade in March, as the former WWE Superstar had been quite vocal about wanting to leave, so it [...]
Jun 10
Jun 10 - Darby Allin's 8-month reign as AEW'S TNT Champion came to an end last month in a losing effort to Miro on an episode of Dynamite. Now Allen has spoken[...]
Jun 10 Mark Henry On How AEW Can Improve Many were surprised to see Mark Henry appear at AEW's Double or Nothing event last month, as many assumed he would remain with WWE in some capacity fo[...]
Jun 10 - Many were surprised to see Mark Henry appear at AEW's Double or Nothing event last month, as many assumed he would remain with WWE in some capacity fo[...]
Jun 10
Jun 10 - After winning the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley at AEW Winter is Coming with the help of Don Callis, Kenny Omega has made frequent appearance[...]
Jun 09
Jun 09 - During a recent interview with SI.com, The Undertaker discussed Roman Reigns’ heel character and how he would have liked to work with a heel Rei[...]