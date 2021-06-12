WWE Star Injured On Last Night's 205 Live

WWE star Sunil Singh from the Bollywood Boyz tag team issued a short statement on his Twitter account to reveal that he separated his shoulder during his matchup against Grayson Waller on Friday's 205 Live.

Singh tweeted, "Unfortunately, I dislocated my right shoulder mid match @WWE205Live this week. My pride, my heart & passion didn’t let me quit. I immediately thought of my son & continued to gut it out to finish the match. I gave it my all. Down but never out. Much love to @TheScotty2Hotty for being a great brother and being by my side at ER."