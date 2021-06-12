John Cena Asked About Appearing At WWE SummerSlam During Interview

“Hopefully enjoying the summer.” - @johncena on what he’ll be doing August 21 (via @TaraTV1 ) pic.twitter.com/ZgkoNMqQCd

When asked about what he has planned for August 21, Cena said, “Uh you know, hopefully enjoying the summer. I don’t know.” When Hitchcock then followed it up with, “In Vegas perhaps?” Cena stated, “What’s in Vegas?” Hitchcock replied, “I heard there’s something called SummerSlam.” Cena laughed, “Oh! That was a good way to do that. That was a good way to do that.”

On Twitter, the WWE on FOX Sports Twitter highlighted John Cena being asked about SummerSlam 2021 during an interview with Tara Hitchcock.

One name that has been strongly rumored for the big event is WWE vetran John Cena.

This year’s WWE SummerSlam 2021 is scheduled for Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

» More News From This Feed

Special Announce Team Revealed For IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds

IMPACT Wrestling is putting in place a different commentary team for tonight’s AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Moose title match at IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds. PWInsider is reporting,[...] Jun 12 - IMPACT Wrestling is putting in place a different commentary team for tonight’s AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Moose title match at IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds. PWInsider is reporting,[...]

WWE Files To Trademark Two Ring Names

WWE recently filed two new trademarks with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. The company filed for the ring names of Amari Miller and Grayson Waller. “Entertainment services[...] Jun 12 - WWE recently filed two new trademarks with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. The company filed for the ring names of Amari Miller and Grayson Waller. “Entertainment services[...]

Helicopter Jump For Double Or Nothing 2021 Was Originally Pitched

In the main event of the recent Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, opening the Stadium Stampede match, The Inner Circle descended down the giant scoreboard for their entrance. During Talk is Jerich[...] Jun 12 - In the main event of the recent Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, opening the Stadium Stampede match, The Inner Circle descended down the giant scoreboard for their entrance. During Talk is Jerich[...]

WWE Star Injured On Last Night's 205 Live

WWE star Sunil Singh from the Bollywood Boyz tag team issued a short statement on his Twitter account to reveal that he separated his shoulder during his matchup against Grayson Waller on Friday's 205[...] Jun 12 - WWE star Sunil Singh from the Bollywood Boyz tag team issued a short statement on his Twitter account to reveal that he separated his shoulder during his matchup against Grayson Waller on Friday's 205[...]

John Cena Asked About Appearing At WWE SummerSlam During Interview

This year’s WWE SummerSlam 2021 is scheduled for Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. One name that has been strongly rumored for the big event is WWE vetran John Cena[...] Jun 12 - This year’s WWE SummerSlam 2021 is scheduled for Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. One name that has been strongly rumored for the big event is WWE vetran John Cena[...]

Sasha Banks Discusses Why She Took Time Out After WWE WrestleMania 35

During a recent interview on the Just Women’s Sports Podcast, WWE Superstar Sasha Banks addressed why she took time off from WWE television following WrestleMania 35. Check out the highli[...] Jun 12 - During a recent interview on the Just Women’s Sports Podcast, WWE Superstar Sasha Banks addressed why she took time off from WWE television following WrestleMania 35. Check out the highli[...]

New Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced the lineup for Monday’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. - Scorpio Sky with Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds- Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero vs. Megan Bayne- QT Marshall and [...] Jun 12 - AEW has announced the lineup for Monday’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. - Scorpio Sky with Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds- Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero vs. Megan Bayne- QT Marshall and [...]

Update On Edge Returning To WWE Television

Edge will soon be returning to WWE television. A number are sources are reporting that in addition to the July 16, 2021 edition of SmackDown, Edge is reportedly planned to be appearing at SummerSlam.[...] Jun 12 - Edge will soon be returning to WWE television. A number are sources are reporting that in addition to the July 16, 2021 edition of SmackDown, Edge is reportedly planned to be appearing at SummerSlam.[...]

Matches Announced For Monday’s Episode of WWE RAW

WWE has announced a tag team match and more for next week’s episode of RAW on USA Network. The company announced on Friday that RKBro will go up against the New Day on Monday’s show. In a[...] Jun 12 - WWE has announced a tag team match and more for next week’s episode of RAW on USA Network. The company announced on Friday that RKBro will go up against the New Day on Monday’s show. In a[...]

Updated WWE Hell In A Cell Pay-Per-View Card

Following Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, here is the updated Hell in a Cell pay-per-view card, which takes place on June 20, 2021 from the ThunderDome. - Hell in a Cell Match: Rey Mysterio vs. [...] Jun 12 - Following Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, here is the updated Hell in a Cell pay-per-view card, which takes place on June 20, 2021 from the ThunderDome. - Hell in a Cell Match: Rey Mysterio vs. [...]

Recently Released WWE Producer Back With WWE

Shawn Daivari has reportedly been hired back by WWE. In a report from PWInsider, Daivari was backstage for Friday Night SmackDown working as a Producer. He was released by WWE in 2020 due to budget c[...] Jun 12 - Shawn Daivari has reportedly been hired back by WWE. In a report from PWInsider, Daivari was backstage for Friday Night SmackDown working as a Producer. He was released by WWE in 2020 due to budget c[...]

WWE Make An Odd Production Botch During Friday's SmackDown

During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, there was a production botch as Bayley was making her way for her "Ding Dong, Hello!" segment with Seth Rollins. In the video below, you can see a graphic appear[...] Jun 12 - During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, there was a production botch as Bayley was making her way for her "Ding Dong, Hello!" segment with Seth Rollins. In the video below, you can see a graphic appear[...]

Samoa Joe Returning To WWE?

Samoa Joe could be heading back to WWE following his recent release from the company. A report from Fightful, reveals WWE is reportedly regretting their decision to release Joe and the belief among t[...] Jun 12 - Samoa Joe could be heading back to WWE following his recent release from the company. A report from Fightful, reveals WWE is reportedly regretting their decision to release Joe and the belief among t[...]

AEW Announces Several Special Dynamite Episodes On TNT

During Friday Night Dynamite it was announced there will be several special editions of AEW Dynamite in July: - Road Rager on Wednesday, July 7th at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL. QT Marsha[...] Jun 12 - During Friday Night Dynamite it was announced there will be several special editions of AEW Dynamite in July: - Road Rager on Wednesday, July 7th at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL. QT Marsha[...]

Captain Marvel's Brie Larson Interested In Wrestling Match

Brie Larson, best known for portraying Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is the latest celebrity to have shown an interest in competing in a match following on from Bad Bunny, who took [...] Jun 11 - Brie Larson, best known for portraying Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is the latest celebrity to have shown an interest in competing in a match following on from Bad Bunny, who took [...]

The Rock Rumoured For Survivor Series Appearance

A new report from Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men podcast is suggesting that The Rock could be making an appearance in some capacity at this year's Survivor Series which is to take place at the Barc[...] Jun 11 - A new report from Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men podcast is suggesting that The Rock could be making an appearance in some capacity at this year's Survivor Series which is to take place at the Barc[...]

Venue For This Saturday's Impact World Championship Match Announced

Tony Khan made an appearance on tonight's Impact Wrestling alongside Impact Vice President Scott D'Amore and Don Callis to discuss the Impact World Championship Match between Kenny Omega and Moose whi[...] Jun 10 - Tony Khan made an appearance on tonight's Impact Wrestling alongside Impact Vice President Scott D'Amore and Don Callis to discuss the Impact World Championship Match between Kenny Omega and Moose whi[...]

Braun Strowman Responds To Reported Asking Price

It was reported earlier this week that Braun Strowman was demanding quite the hefty asking price to appear on indie shows, rumoured to be in the 5 figure range. But now the former WWE Universal Champi[...] Jun 10 - It was reported earlier this week that Braun Strowman was demanding quite the hefty asking price to appear on indie shows, rumoured to be in the 5 figure range. But now the former WWE Universal Champi[...]

SPOILERS: Title Changes Hands On NXT UK

Tonight's episode of NXT UK (June 10th) saw a major title change hands, ending a historic 649-day reign. Meiko Satomura has defeated Kay Lee Ray for the WWE UK Women's Championship, ending a reign th[...] Jun 10 - Tonight's episode of NXT UK (June 10th) saw a major title change hands, ending a historic 649-day reign. Meiko Satomura has defeated Kay Lee Ray for the WWE UK Women's Championship, ending a reign th[...]

Triple H Discusses The Possibility Of Another All Women's PPV

Yesterday, NWA made the announcement of NWA EMPOWERRR, an all-women's PPV to with former WWE Superstar Mickie James confirmed as Executive Producer for the event. Mickie James stated that the event wo[...] Jun 10 - Yesterday, NWA made the announcement of NWA EMPOWERRR, an all-women's PPV to with former WWE Superstar Mickie James confirmed as Executive Producer for the event. Mickie James stated that the event wo[...]

Andrade: "I Was Not Born In WWE"

Not many people were too surprised when WWE released Andrade in March, as the former WWE Superstar had been quite vocal about wanting to leave, so it was hardly a shock when the former NXT Champion ap[...] Jun 10 - Not many people were too surprised when WWE released Andrade in March, as the former WWE Superstar had been quite vocal about wanting to leave, so it was hardly a shock when the former NXT Champion ap[...]

Darby Allin On How Long He Expects To Wrestle

Darby Allin's 8-month reign as AEW'S TNT Champion came to an end last month in a losing effort to Miro on an episode of Dynamite. Now Allen has spoken about when his career may possibly come to an end[...] Jun 10 - Darby Allin's 8-month reign as AEW'S TNT Champion came to an end last month in a losing effort to Miro on an episode of Dynamite. Now Allen has spoken about when his career may possibly come to an end[...]

Mark Henry On How AEW Can Improve

Many were surprised to see Mark Henry appear at AEW's Double or Nothing event last month, as many assumed he would remain with WWE in some capacity for the foreseeable future. But he followed in the f[...] Jun 10 - Many were surprised to see Mark Henry appear at AEW's Double or Nothing event last month, as many assumed he would remain with WWE in some capacity for the foreseeable future. But he followed in the f[...]

Tony Khan Set To Appear On Tonight's Impact

After winning the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley at AEW Winter is Coming with the help of Don Callis, Kenny Omega has made frequent appearances on Impact ever since with Omega eventually defea[...] Jun 10 - After winning the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley at AEW Winter is Coming with the help of Don Callis, Kenny Omega has made frequent appearances on Impact ever since with Omega eventually defea[...]