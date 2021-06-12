WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

Sasha Banks Discusses Why She Took Time Out After WWE WrestleMania 35

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 12, 2021

Sasha Banks Discusses Why She Took Time Out After WWE WrestleMania 35

During a recent interview on the Just Women’s Sports Podcast, WWE Superstar Sasha Banks addressed why she took time off from WWE television following WrestleMania 35. 

Check out the highlights below.

Sasha Banks on taking time off after WrestleMania 35: 

“It was from everything. From that grueling schedule and never getting to take in those wins and understanding those victories, taking my losses really, really hard and just being a baby. I started wrestling when I was 18, got signed when I was 20, straight on the road when I was 23. Just had that nonstop career of being Sasha Banks when I was 20 years old, and having my hair color change and not seeing my real hair for so long. And just losing, kind of myself and I lost my name. Not even my mom called me Mercedes. My friends didn’t call me Mercedes. They called me either The Boss or Sasha Banks. When I was at home I was really lost and confused. I looked at myself in the mirror and I just was not happy. This girl who was so obsessed with being a WWE superstar, it felt like her dream was coming to an end and it was everything I ever dreamt of as a kid anymore. I didn’t want to hate something that I’d loved my whole life, so I told myself I needed to take a break and walk away from it to find myself. To find out who Mercedes was. Cause at that point, all I knew was Sasha Banks.”

On returning to action in August: 

“It was just that urge that I missed it so much. I was thankful for the time off. I got to take my wig off and see my beautiful, brown curly hair. I was like ‘oh! Okay, I remember that Mercedes. Your hair is actually beautiful. Okay that’s good, you have hair. Okay, you remember your name, that’s good.’ I wanted to know who I was without WWE. I wanted to know if I even liked anything else besides wrestling. I just wanted to have a hobby. Because anytime I talked to somebody it was like ‘what do you like?’ I’m like ‘one thing that I actually don’t want to talk about. Because it’s my life 24/7.’ I found things that I had an interest in. I liked other things, I went to therapy, I found meditation and I went to the beach. And I was like ‘okay, there’s life, there’s more than two things and oh, I can still love wrestling too. Oh okay. Life is everything I want it to be, because I can create my own reality to it.”‘

Source: wrestlinginc.com
>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #wwe #sasha banks
https://wrestlr.me/68562/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Jun 12
Special Announce Team Revealed For IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds
IMPACT Wrestling is putting in place a different commentary team for tonight’s AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Moose title match at IMPACT Wr[...]
Jun 12 - IMPACT Wrestling is putting in place a different commentary team for tonight’s AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Moose title match at IMPACT Wr[...]
Jun 12
WWE Files To Trademark Two Ring Names
WWE recently filed two new trademarks with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. The company filed for the ring names of Amari Miller and Gr[...]
Jun 12 - WWE recently filed two new trademarks with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. The company filed for the ring names of Amari Miller and Gr[...]
Jun 12
Helicopter Jump For Double Or Nothing 2021 Was Originally Pitched
In the main event of the recent Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, opening the Stadium Stampede match, The Inner Circle descended down the giant sco[...]
Jun 12 - In the main event of the recent Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, opening the Stadium Stampede match, The Inner Circle descended down the giant sco[...]
Jun 12
WWE Star Injured On Last Night's 205 Live
WWE star Sunil Singh from the Bollywood Boyz tag team issued a short statement on his Twitter account to reveal that he separated his shoulder during [...]
Jun 12 - WWE star Sunil Singh from the Bollywood Boyz tag team issued a short statement on his Twitter account to reveal that he separated his shoulder during [...]
Jun 12
John Cena Asked About Appearing At WWE SummerSlam During Interview
This year’s WWE SummerSlam 2021 is scheduled for Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. One name that has been strongly[...]
Jun 12 - This year’s WWE SummerSlam 2021 is scheduled for Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. One name that has been strongly[...]
Jun 12
Sasha Banks Discusses Why She Took Time Out After WWE WrestleMania 35
During a recent interview on the Just Women’s Sports Podcast, WWE Superstar Sasha Banks addressed why she took time off from WWE television foll[...]
Jun 12 - During a recent interview on the Just Women’s Sports Podcast, WWE Superstar Sasha Banks addressed why she took time off from WWE television foll[...]
Jun 12
New Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW has announced the lineup for Monday’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation.  - Scorpio Sky with Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds- Nyla Rose with[...]
Jun 12 - AEW has announced the lineup for Monday’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation.  - Scorpio Sky with Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds- Nyla Rose with[...]
Jun 12
Update On Edge Returning To WWE Television
Edge will soon be returning to WWE television. A number are sources are reporting that in addition to the July 16, 2021 edition of SmackDown, Edge is[...]
Jun 12 - Edge will soon be returning to WWE television. A number are sources are reporting that in addition to the July 16, 2021 edition of SmackDown, Edge is[...]
Jun 12
Matches Announced For Monday’s Episode of WWE RAW
WWE has announced a tag team match and more for next week’s episode of RAW on USA Network. The company announced on Friday that RKBro will go u[...]
Jun 12 - WWE has announced a tag team match and more for next week’s episode of RAW on USA Network. The company announced on Friday that RKBro will go u[...]
Jun 12
Updated WWE Hell In A Cell Pay-Per-View Card
Following Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, here is the updated Hell in a Cell pay-per-view card, which takes place on June 20, 2021 from the ThunderDome[...]
Jun 12 - Following Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, here is the updated Hell in a Cell pay-per-view card, which takes place on June 20, 2021 from the ThunderDome[...]
Jun 12
Recently Released WWE Producer Back With WWE
Shawn Daivari has reportedly been hired back by WWE. In a report from PWInsider, Daivari was backstage for Friday Night SmackDown working as a Produc[...]
Jun 12 - Shawn Daivari has reportedly been hired back by WWE. In a report from PWInsider, Daivari was backstage for Friday Night SmackDown working as a Produc[...]

Jun 12
WWE Make An Odd Production Botch During Friday's SmackDown
During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, there was a production botch as Bayley was making her way for her "Ding Dong, Hello!" segment with Seth Rollins.[...]
Jun 12 - During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, there was a production botch as Bayley was making her way for her "Ding Dong, Hello!" segment with Seth Rollins.[...]
Jun 12
Samoa Joe Returning To WWE?
Samoa Joe could be heading back to WWE following his recent release from the company. A report from Fightful, reveals WWE is reportedly regretting th[...]
Jun 12 - Samoa Joe could be heading back to WWE following his recent release from the company. A report from Fightful, reveals WWE is reportedly regretting th[...]
Jun 12
AEW Announces Several Special Dynamite Episodes On TNT
During Friday Night Dynamite it was announced there will be several special editions of AEW Dynamite in July: - Road Rager on Wednesday, July 7th at [...]
Jun 12 - During Friday Night Dynamite it was announced there will be several special editions of AEW Dynamite in July: - Road Rager on Wednesday, July 7th at [...]
Jun 11
Captain Marvel's Brie Larson Interested In Wrestling Match
Brie Larson, best known for portraying Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is the latest celebrity to have shown an interest in competing[...]
Jun 11 - Brie Larson, best known for portraying Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is the latest celebrity to have shown an interest in competing[...]
Jun 11
The Rock Rumoured For Survivor Series Appearance
A new report from Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men podcast is suggesting that The Rock could be making an appearance in some capacity at this year's [...]
Jun 11 - A new report from Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men podcast is suggesting that The Rock could be making an appearance in some capacity at this year's [...]
Jun 10
Venue For This Saturday's Impact World Championship Match Announced
Tony Khan made an appearance on tonight's Impact Wrestling alongside Impact Vice President Scott D'Amore and Don Callis to discuss the Impact World Ch[...]
Jun 10 - Tony Khan made an appearance on tonight's Impact Wrestling alongside Impact Vice President Scott D'Amore and Don Callis to discuss the Impact World Ch[...]
Jun 10
Braun Strowman Responds To Reported Asking Price
It was reported earlier this week that Braun Strowman was demanding quite the hefty asking price to appear on indie shows, rumoured to be in the 5 fig[...]
Jun 10 - It was reported earlier this week that Braun Strowman was demanding quite the hefty asking price to appear on indie shows, rumoured to be in the 5 fig[...]
Jun 10
SPOILERS: Title Changes Hands On NXT UK
Tonight's episode of NXT UK (June 10th) saw a major title change hands, ending a historic 649-day reign. Meiko Satomura has defeated Kay Lee Ray for [...]
Jun 10 - Tonight's episode of NXT UK (June 10th) saw a major title change hands, ending a historic 649-day reign. Meiko Satomura has defeated Kay Lee Ray for [...]
Jun 10
Triple H Discusses The Possibility Of Another All Women's PPV
Yesterday, NWA made the announcement of NWA EMPOWERRR, an all-women's PPV to with former WWE Superstar Mickie James confirmed as Executive Producer fo[...]
Jun 10 - Yesterday, NWA made the announcement of NWA EMPOWERRR, an all-women's PPV to with former WWE Superstar Mickie James confirmed as Executive Producer fo[...]
Jun 10
Andrade: "I Was Not Born In WWE"
Not many people were too surprised when WWE released Andrade in March, as the former WWE Superstar had been quite vocal about wanting to leave, so it [...]
Jun 10 - Not many people were too surprised when WWE released Andrade in March, as the former WWE Superstar had been quite vocal about wanting to leave, so it [...]
Jun 10
Darby Allin On How Long He Expects To Wrestle
Darby Allin's 8-month reign as AEW'S TNT Champion came to an end last month in a losing effort to Miro on an episode of Dynamite. Now Allen has spoken[...]
Jun 10 - Darby Allin's 8-month reign as AEW'S TNT Champion came to an end last month in a losing effort to Miro on an episode of Dynamite. Now Allen has spoken[...]
Jun 10
Mark Henry On How AEW Can Improve
Many were surprised to see Mark Henry appear at AEW's Double or Nothing event last month, as many assumed he would remain with WWE in some capacity fo[...]
Jun 10 - Many were surprised to see Mark Henry appear at AEW's Double or Nothing event last month, as many assumed he would remain with WWE in some capacity fo[...]
Jun 10
Tony Khan Set To Appear On Tonight's Impact
After winning the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley at AEW Winter is Coming with the help of Don Callis, Kenny Omega has made frequent appearance[...]
Jun 10 - After winning the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley at AEW Winter is Coming with the help of Don Callis, Kenny Omega has made frequent appearance[...]
Jun 09
The Undertaker Wishes He Could Get Back In The Ring With Roman Reigns
During a recent interview with SI.com, The Undertaker discussed Roman Reigns’ heel character and how he would have liked to work with a heel Rei[...]
Jun 09 - During a recent interview with SI.com, The Undertaker discussed Roman Reigns’ heel character and how he would have liked to work with a heel Rei[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π