Matches Announced For Monday’s Episode of WWE RAW

WWE has announced a tag team match and more for next week’s episode of RAW on USA Network. The company announced on Friday that RKBro will go up against the New Day on Monday’s show. In a[...] Jun 12 - WWE has announced a tag team match and more for next week’s episode of RAW on USA Network. The company announced on Friday that RKBro will go up against the New Day on Monday’s show. In a[...]

Updated WWE Hell In A Cell Pay-Per-View Card

Following Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, here is the updated Hell in a Cell pay-per-view card, which takes place on June 20, 2021 from the ThunderDome. - Hell in a Cell Match: Rey Mysterio vs. [...] Jun 12 - Following Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, here is the updated Hell in a Cell pay-per-view card, which takes place on June 20, 2021 from the ThunderDome. - Hell in a Cell Match: Rey Mysterio vs. [...]

Recently Released WWE Producer Back With WWE

Shawn Daivari has reportedly been hired back by WWE. In a report from PWInsider, Daivari was backstage for Friday Night SmackDown working as a Producer. He was released by WWE in 2020 due to budget c[...] Jun 12 - Shawn Daivari has reportedly been hired back by WWE. In a report from PWInsider, Daivari was backstage for Friday Night SmackDown working as a Producer. He was released by WWE in 2020 due to budget c[...]

WWE Make An Odd Production Botch During Friday's SmackDown

During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, there was a production botch as Bayley was making her way for her "Ding Dong, Hello!" segment with Seth Rollins. In the video below, you can see a graphic appear[...] Jun 12 - During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, there was a production botch as Bayley was making her way for her "Ding Dong, Hello!" segment with Seth Rollins. In the video below, you can see a graphic appear[...]

Samoa Joe Returning To WWE?

Samoa Joe could be heading back to WWE following his recent release from the company. A report from Fightful, reveals WWE is reportedly regretting their decision to release Joe and the belief among t[...] Jun 12 - Samoa Joe could be heading back to WWE following his recent release from the company. A report from Fightful, reveals WWE is reportedly regretting their decision to release Joe and the belief among t[...]

AEW Announces Several Special Dynamite Episodes On TNT

During Friday Night Dynamite it was announced there will be several special editions of AEW Dynamite in July: - Road Rager on Wednesday, July 7th at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL. QT Marsha[...] Jun 12 - During Friday Night Dynamite it was announced there will be several special editions of AEW Dynamite in July: - Road Rager on Wednesday, July 7th at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL. QT Marsha[...]

Captain Marvel's Brie Larson Interested In Wrestling Match

Brie Larson, best known for portraying Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is the latest celebrity to have shown an interest in competing in a match following on from Bad Bunny, who took [...] Jun 11 - Brie Larson, best known for portraying Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is the latest celebrity to have shown an interest in competing in a match following on from Bad Bunny, who took [...]

The Rock Rumoured For Survivor Series Appearance

A new report from Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men podcast is suggesting that The Rock could be making an appearance in some capacity at this year's Survivor Series which is to take place at the Barc[...] Jun 11 - A new report from Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men podcast is suggesting that The Rock could be making an appearance in some capacity at this year's Survivor Series which is to take place at the Barc[...]

Venue For This Saturday's Impact World Championship Match Announced

Tony Khan made an appearance on tonight's Impact Wrestling alongside Impact Vice President Scott D'Amore and Don Callis to discuss the Impact World Championship Match between Kenny Omega and Moose whi[...] Jun 10 - Tony Khan made an appearance on tonight's Impact Wrestling alongside Impact Vice President Scott D'Amore and Don Callis to discuss the Impact World Championship Match between Kenny Omega and Moose whi[...]

Braun Strowman Responds To Reported Asking Price

It was reported earlier this week that Braun Strowman was demanding quite the hefty asking price to appear on indie shows, rumoured to be in the 5 figure range. But now the former WWE Universal Champi[...] Jun 10 - It was reported earlier this week that Braun Strowman was demanding quite the hefty asking price to appear on indie shows, rumoured to be in the 5 figure range. But now the former WWE Universal Champi[...]

SPOILERS: Title Changes Hands On NXT UK

Tonight's episode of NXT UK (June 10th) saw a major title change hands, ending a historic 649-day reign. Meiko Satomura has defeated Kay Lee Ray for the WWE UK Women's Championship, ending a reign th[...] Jun 10 - Tonight's episode of NXT UK (June 10th) saw a major title change hands, ending a historic 649-day reign. Meiko Satomura has defeated Kay Lee Ray for the WWE UK Women's Championship, ending a reign th[...]

Triple H Discusses The Possibility Of Another All Women's PPV

Yesterday, NWA made the announcement of NWA EMPOWERRR, an all-women's PPV to with former WWE Superstar Mickie James confirmed as Executive Producer for the event. Mickie James stated that the event wo[...] Jun 10 - Yesterday, NWA made the announcement of NWA EMPOWERRR, an all-women's PPV to with former WWE Superstar Mickie James confirmed as Executive Producer for the event. Mickie James stated that the event wo[...]

Andrade: "I Was Not Born In WWE"

Not many people were too surprised when WWE released Andrade in March, as the former WWE Superstar had been quite vocal about wanting to leave, so it was hardly a shock when the former NXT Champion ap[...] Jun 10 - Not many people were too surprised when WWE released Andrade in March, as the former WWE Superstar had been quite vocal about wanting to leave, so it was hardly a shock when the former NXT Champion ap[...]

Darby Allin On How Long He Expects To Wrestle

Darby Allin's 8-month reign as AEW'S TNT Champion came to an end last month in a losing effort to Miro on an episode of Dynamite. Now Allen has spoken about when his career may possibly come to an end[...] Jun 10 - Darby Allin's 8-month reign as AEW'S TNT Champion came to an end last month in a losing effort to Miro on an episode of Dynamite. Now Allen has spoken about when his career may possibly come to an end[...]

Mark Henry On How AEW Can Improve

Many were surprised to see Mark Henry appear at AEW's Double or Nothing event last month, as many assumed he would remain with WWE in some capacity for the foreseeable future. But he followed in the f[...] Jun 10 - Many were surprised to see Mark Henry appear at AEW's Double or Nothing event last month, as many assumed he would remain with WWE in some capacity for the foreseeable future. But he followed in the f[...]

Tony Khan Set To Appear On Tonight's Impact

After winning the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley at AEW Winter is Coming with the help of Don Callis, Kenny Omega has made frequent appearances on Impact ever since with Omega eventually defea[...] Jun 10 - After winning the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley at AEW Winter is Coming with the help of Don Callis, Kenny Omega has made frequent appearances on Impact ever since with Omega eventually defea[...]

The Undertaker Wishes He Could Get Back In The Ring With Roman Reigns

During a recent interview with SI.com, The Undertaker discussed Roman Reigns’ heel character and how he would have liked to work with a heel Reigns. “I’m so proud of where he is,&rd[...] Jun 09 - During a recent interview with SI.com, The Undertaker discussed Roman Reigns’ heel character and how he would have liked to work with a heel Reigns. “I’m so proud of where he is,&rd[...]

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch Released From Jail

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch has been released from jail. Sytch has been locked up at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in New Jersey and was reportedly released this [...] Jun 09 - WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch has been released from jail. Sytch has been locked up at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in New Jersey and was reportedly released this [...]

Major Main Event Reportedly Revealed For WWE SummerSlam 2021

WWE wants SummerSlam 2021 to be one of the biggest ever and if they get their main event it might just be huge! On Twitter, Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 is reporting that Roman Reigns vs. John Cen[...] Jun 09 - WWE wants SummerSlam 2021 to be one of the biggest ever and if they get their main event it might just be huge! On Twitter, Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 is reporting that Roman Reigns vs. John Cen[...]

Greg Hamilton Says 'I Was Wrong' Regarding Lio Rush's Retirement

WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton has owned up to his mistake regarding a harsh comment he made about Lio Rush’s retirement announcement earlier today, click here to see what he said. He tweeted[...] Jun 09 - WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton has owned up to his mistake regarding a harsh comment he made about Lio Rush’s retirement announcement earlier today, click here to see what he said. He tweeted[...]

WWE Stock Is Booming Today, Here's Why

WWE stock has surged to a 52-week high of $70.72 this morning. The stock is currently up to $65.31 per share with the stock opening at $63.01 per share today, and has stayed above $62.99. The sudden[...] Jun 09 - WWE stock has surged to a 52-week high of $70.72 this morning. The stock is currently up to $65.31 per share with the stock opening at $63.01 per share today, and has stayed above $62.99. The sudden[...]

MLW Issues Statement On Lio Rush’s Retirement

MLW issues the following: Lio Rush exits active competition in the squared circle Major League Wrestling was informed yesterday that former World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush has elected to retire[...] Jun 09 - MLW issues the following: Lio Rush exits active competition in the squared circle Major League Wrestling was informed yesterday that former World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush has elected to retire[...]

Braun Strowman Reportedly Wants A Five-Figure Booking Fee

Want to book Braun Strowman for your indy event? ...well you might have to cough up a lot of money. PWInsider is reporting the former WWE Universal Champion is asking for a whopping five-figure booki[...] Jun 09 - Want to book Braun Strowman for your indy event? ...well you might have to cough up a lot of money. PWInsider is reporting the former WWE Universal Champion is asking for a whopping five-figure booki[...]

Some In WWE Want Aleister Black To Return

Aleister Black was recently released by WWE to the dismay of many, considering he had only just made his on-screen return on Friday Night SmackDown. A report from PWInsider notes, "that in certain co[...] Jun 09 - Aleister Black was recently released by WWE to the dismay of many, considering he had only just made his on-screen return on Friday Night SmackDown. A report from PWInsider notes, "that in certain co[...]