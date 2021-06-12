Samoa Joe Returning To WWE?

Samoa Joe could be heading back to WWE following his recent release from the company.

A report from Fightful, reveals WWE is reportedly regretting their decision to release Joe and the belief among talent is he could be heading back to the ring for NXT.

Joe was reportedly spotted at the Performance Center this week and while it is not confirmed that he has signed a new deal with the company, Fightful believes he could be used on NXT as it had been pitched prior to his release.

Joe had been out of ring action for over a year, taking up a role on Monday Night RAW commentary, but there has been a desire to get back in the ring and he no doubt would sign with another major promotion to do this.

We'll keep you updated.