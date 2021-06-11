Captain Marvel's Brie Larson Interested In Wrestling Match

Brie Larson, best known for portraying Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is the latest celebrity to have shown an interest in competing in a match following on from Bad Bunny, who took part in a tag-team match at this year's WrestleMania 37, and Academy Award Winner Matthew McConaughey, who earlier this year said that he found the prospect of entering the ring "interesting".

Brie Larson, an Academy Award Winner herself, had been taking part in workout sessions with NXT Superstar Tegan Knox and in a recent chat with Mark Andrews on My Love Letter to Wrestling, Knox revealed that Larson would be open to trying her hand in the squared circle.

“When I did that whole thing with Brie Larson, she was like, ‘Yeah, I’d love to get in the ring.’ Yeah. I was like, ‘Let’s do it!’ And I’m looking at the people filming like, ‘Can we sort this out because that would be really, really cool.’

She said she had some big interests in being there and she came to some shows when they’re in L.A. and you know, she loved all the theatrics and how physical and stuff it was and I was like, ‘Look, we can sort this out. I’m sure we can. We have Bad Bunny and stuff right now."

If it does happen, it's unlikely to happen anytime soon, as filming for the Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, is about to get underway for a 2022 release.