The Rock Rumoured For Survivor Series Appearance
Posted By: Dom Cruise on Jun 11, 2021
A new report from
Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men podcast is suggesting that The Rock could be making an appearance in some capacity at this year's Survivor Series which is to take place at the Barclay's Center, Brooklyn in November.
Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has followed up on this report in his latest Newsletter claiming that whilst nothing is yet set in stone, the Jungle Cruise star could well be making his return in November, suggesting that the report certainly lends itself to a rumoured feud between The Great One and Roman Reigns at next year's WrestleMania.
It's best to take this news with a humongous pinch of salt for now, as The Rock is regularly rumoured to appear at some of WWE's biggest events but hasn't actually appeared at a WWE PPV since WrestleMania 32, in which he defeated Erick Rowan in a quick squash match back in 2016.
https://wrestlr.me/68552/
