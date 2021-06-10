Triple H Discusses The Possibility Of Another All Women's PPV

Yesterday, NWA made the announcement of NWA EMPOWERRR, an all-women's PPV to with former WWE Superstar Mickie James confirmed as Executive Producer for the event. Mickie James stated that the event would be open to the best women in the business, regardless of contractual status.

Now, speaking with Gary Cassidy of Inside The Ropes, Triple H has had his say on the matter and if WWE is likely to produce a follow-up to 2018's WWE Evolution.

“It’s a funny thing to me. I just don’t… So equality is equality. Equality is not, ‘I want my own show.’ Equality is not, ‘We have to have our own programme.’ If I told you that I was making an all men’s program and I didn’t want women on it, it would be criticized, and I’m not saying that’s right or wrong.

"I do think it’s funny when people go, ‘I want the best in the world regardless of contractual status.’ I’m sorry. From a business person standpoint, then why do we have contractual status? Right? It doesn’t make any sense to me. Yeah, if you want to wrestle the best women in the world, come to the WWE. That’s where they are. If you want to go elsewhere and say that they are, that’s an opinion – and you can. But it is what it is.

And while I’m all for it, I was one of the biggest drivers of it, and will we do another all-women’s event down the line? Possibly. But it’s not the must-have at the moment.” I think we do an amazing job of displaying our female athletes and is it perfect? No. Will it always be in flux? Yes, but I think we do a pretty good job. And my opinion – again, my opinion – the best female performers in the world are in WWE. And then if they’re not, they want to be.”

So it doesn't sound like producing another women-only PPV is something WWE will be interested in doing any time soon.

NWA EMPOWERRR will take place in St. Louis, Missouri on August 28th.