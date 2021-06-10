Darby Allin On How Long He Expects To Wrestle

Darby Allin's 8-month reign as AEW'S TNT Champion came to an end last month in a losing effort to Miro on an episode of Dynamite. Now Allen has spoken about when his career may possibly come to an end.

On an episode of Wrestling Perspective, Allin said the following:

“I’m all in or nothing, for the most part, and I always made a commitment to myself that I’d rather have a real short career and then just push it hard every day, then just try to focus on outside projects when the time’s up. As of right now, I feel like I’m just gonna keep going and going and going until my wheels fall off but I feel wonderful right now. I’ve been doing DDP Yoga with Dallas over in his house and I’m insane about physical therapy and you know, I don’t take any drugs. I don’t take aspirin or anything like that. I just take a bunch of ice baths and you know, yoga and just… yeah, man.”

Darby Allen has been teaming up with Sting lately, most recently defeating Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky at AEW Double or Nothing.