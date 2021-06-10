Mark Henry On How AEW Can Improve

Many were surprised to see Mark Henry appear at AEW's Double or Nothing event last month, as many assumed he would remain with WWE in some capacity for the foreseeable future. But he followed in the footsteps of fellow former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Paul Wight (aka The Big Show) by joining the AEW announce team.

While Henry initially stated that AEW doesn't need to be fixed because it isn't broken, he's now revealed some areas he thinks that the company could improve on whilst speaking with Renee Paquette on an episode of Oral Sessions:

“We have to work on the social media aspect of what’s going out and what’s being portrayed that you want to be an example of what people see. AEW is more brash and has more of an adult feel, but you have to counter-balance that. You have to do stuff in the community and with live events where you give back to the city and be an example instead of a problem.

“Wrestling-wise, I want to see less… I want everyone to watch the matches before them because there is a repetition thing. Someone will do a tope and the next match will have two topes and the next will have three. Stop trying to out-do what you saw before and find something else to do. Repetition is a pet peeve of mine and I feel you’re not watching the product if you go do something and someone else did the same thing. I love the Bucks doing superkicks. Why are there three matches on the card where someone does a superkick before them? If that was me, I would be upset about it.”

Mark Henry is set to join the announce team when AEW's new show Rampage debuts on TNT in August.