"The Original Divas" has had many legal problems in multiple states since 2012, including New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Sytch has been locked up at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in New Jersey and was reportedly released this morning, according to PWInsider.

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch has been released from jail.

» More News From This Feed

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch Released From Jail

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch has been released from jail. Sytch has been locked up at the Monmouth County Correctional Instituti[...] Jun 09 - WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch has been released from jail. Sytch has been locked up at the Monmouth County Correctional Instituti[...]

Major Main Event Reportedly Revealed For WWE SummerSlam 2021

WWE wants SummerSlam 2021 to be one of the biggest ever and if they get their main event it might just be huge! On Twitter, Jon Alba of Spectrum Spor[...] Jun 09 - WWE wants SummerSlam 2021 to be one of the biggest ever and if they get their main event it might just be huge! On Twitter, Jon Alba of Spectrum Spor[...]

Greg Hamilton Says 'I Was Wrong' Regarding Lio Rush's Retirement

WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton has owned up to his mistake regarding a harsh comment he made about Lio Rush’s retirement announcement earlier [...] Jun 09 - WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton has owned up to his mistake regarding a harsh comment he made about Lio Rush’s retirement announcement earlier [...]

WWE Stock Is Booming Today, Here's Why

WWE stock has surged to a 52-week high of $70.72 this morning. The stock is currently up to $65.31 per share with the stock opening at $63.01 per sha[...] Jun 09 - WWE stock has surged to a 52-week high of $70.72 this morning. The stock is currently up to $65.31 per share with the stock opening at $63.01 per sha[...]

MLW Issues Statement On Lio Rush’s Retirement

MLW issues the following: Lio Rush exits active competition in the squared circle Major League Wrestling was informed yesterday that former World Mi[...] Jun 09 - MLW issues the following: Lio Rush exits active competition in the squared circle Major League Wrestling was informed yesterday that former World Mi[...]

Braun Strowman Reportedly Wants A Five-Figure Booking Fee

Want to book Braun Strowman for your indy event? ...well you might have to cough up a lot of money. PWInsider is reporting the former WWE Universal C[...] Jun 09 - Want to book Braun Strowman for your indy event? ...well you might have to cough up a lot of money. PWInsider is reporting the former WWE Universal C[...]

Some In WWE Want Aleister Black To Return

Aleister Black was recently released by WWE to the dismay of many, considering he had only just made his on-screen return on Friday Night SmackDown. [...] Jun 09 - Aleister Black was recently released by WWE to the dismay of many, considering he had only just made his on-screen return on Friday Night SmackDown. [...]

WWE Hoping SummerSlam 2021 Will Be "This Year’s WrestleMania"

WWE recently announced that the 2021 SummerSlam pay-per-view will take place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 21, 2021. In[...] Jun 09 - WWE recently announced that the 2021 SummerSlam pay-per-view will take place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 21, 2021. In[...]

Footage Resurfaces Of Kane at a WWE Training Facility In 1997

Footage has resurfaced of WWE Hall Of Famer Kane at a WWE training facility in 1997 learning the mannerisms for his character prior to his debut. You[...] Jun 09 - Footage has resurfaced of WWE Hall Of Famer Kane at a WWE training facility in 1997 learning the mannerisms for his character prior to his debut. You[...]

New Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new match for this week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on Tuesday that Nyla Rose will take on Leyla Hirsch in[...] Jun 09 - AEW has announced a new match for this week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on Tuesday that Nyla Rose will take on Leyla Hirsch in[...]

WWE Ring Announcer Seemingly Mad With Lio Rush For Retirement Announcement

WWE SmackDown ring announcer Greg Hamilton has seemingly taken a shot at Lio Rush after he announced his shock retirement from the ring. In his annou[...] Jun 09 - WWE SmackDown ring announcer Greg Hamilton has seemingly taken a shot at Lio Rush after he announced his shock retirement from the ring. In his annou[...]

Final Announced Card For Sunday's WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House 2021 PPV

Following Tuesday's WWE NXT on USA Network, below is the final card for the 2021 NXT Takeover: In Your House pay-per-view this coming Sunday. NXT Tit[...] Jun 09 - Following Tuesday's WWE NXT on USA Network, below is the final card for the 2021 NXT Takeover: In Your House pay-per-view this coming Sunday. NXT Tit[...]

Tony Khan Issues Statement On Lio Rush’s Retirement From The Ring

AEW President Tony Khan issued a statement on the shock retirement of Lio Rush from pro-wrestling. Rush had only just joined AEW at the recent Double [...] Jun 09 - AEW President Tony Khan issued a statement on the shock retirement of Lio Rush from pro-wrestling. Rush had only just joined AEW at the recent Double [...]

Lio Rush Announces His Shock Retirement From Pro Wrestling

In somewhat surprising news Lio Rush, who recently debuted with AEW has announced his retirement from professional wrestling. Rush appeared at the AE[...] Jun 09 - In somewhat surprising news Lio Rush, who recently debuted with AEW has announced his retirement from professional wrestling. Rush appeared at the AE[...]

Aleister Black’s First Post-WWE Appearance Announced

Aleister Black has his first appearance announced following his recent release from WWE. Rack Attack Productions has announced that Black, now going [...] Jun 08 - Aleister Black has his first appearance announced following his recent release from WWE. Rack Attack Productions has announced that Black, now going [...]

Jaxson Ryker To Play Babyface Role On WWE Roster

A report from PWInsider reveals WWE is planning to keep Elias as a heel and will be pushing Jaxson Ryker as the babyface on the red brand going forwar[...] Jun 08 - A report from PWInsider reveals WWE is planning to keep Elias as a heel and will be pushing Jaxson Ryker as the babyface on the red brand going forwar[...]

Update On Andrade Having Creative Control In AEW

Former WWE Superstar Andrade recently inked a deal with AEW, and at the time he debuted Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com reported the following: “N[...] Jun 08 - Former WWE Superstar Andrade recently inked a deal with AEW, and at the time he debuted Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com reported the following: “N[...]

WWE Thought NWA Was Worthless So Didn't Buy It

During a recent appearance on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast, NWA Owner Billy Corgan claimed that WWE thought the NWA was so worthless they d[...] Jun 08 - During a recent appearance on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast, NWA Owner Billy Corgan claimed that WWE thought the NWA was so worthless they d[...]

The Rock To Produce Major New Disney+ Series

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is returning to Disney to help produce a brand new Disney+ documentary series called “Behind the Attr[...] Jun 08 - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is returning to Disney to help produce a brand new Disney+ documentary series called “Behind the Attr[...]

Mickie James To Executive Produce All-Women's NWA Pay-Per-View

During this week’s edition of NWA Powerrr, it was announced that the NWA will hold a PPV event in St. Louis on August 28, 2021. The PPV will be[...] Jun 08 - During this week’s edition of NWA Powerrr, it was announced that the NWA will hold a PPV event in St. Louis on August 28, 2021. The PPV will be[...]

Monday's WWE RAW Viewership Up Following Record Low

Monday's WWE RAW saw its viewership up a notch on last week's second-lowest viewership in history. PWTorch is reporting the episode pulled in 1.640 m[...] Jun 08 - Monday's WWE RAW saw its viewership up a notch on last week's second-lowest viewership in history. PWTorch is reporting the episode pulled in 1.640 m[...]

CM Punk Reflects On Disturbing Hotel Incidences With WWE

During a recent interview on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, former WWE Champion CM Punk reflected on his days traveling with WWE and some of his h[...] Jun 08 - During a recent interview on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, former WWE Champion CM Punk reflected on his days traveling with WWE and some of his h[...]

Brie and Nikki Bella Update Fans On The Future Of Total Bellas

WWE Hall of Famers Brie Bella and Nikki Bella have confirmed that their Total Bellas reality show is expected to end within the next few years. Total[...] Jun 08 - WWE Hall of Famers Brie Bella and Nikki Bella have confirmed that their Total Bellas reality show is expected to end within the next few years. Total[...]

How Much Wrestling Does Vince McMahon Watch?

Former WWE announcer Jim Ross has revealed how much wrestling WWE Chairman Vince McMahon watches outside of his own product, and probably as expected [...] Jun 08 - Former WWE announcer Jim Ross has revealed how much wrestling WWE Chairman Vince McMahon watches outside of his own product, and probably as expected [...]