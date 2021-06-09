Major Main Event Reportedly Revealed For WWE SummerSlam 2021

WWE wants SummerSlam 2021 to be one of the biggest ever and if they get their main event it might just be huge!

On Twitter, Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 is reporting that Roman Reigns vs. John Cena is the "targeted" main event match for SummerSlam.

He tweeted, "Was going to report this today even though I don't typically dabble into creative stuff, but @WrestleVotes beat me to the punch."

"I can confirm, after speaking with multiple sources, Roman Reigns vs. John Cena is the targeted main event at this moment."

In regards to Cena's filming schedule, Alba said:

"Cena's schedule clears up in the beginning of July, which would allow him to return to #WWE in time for the return of fans. I believe it was @AndrewZarian who first mentioned this possibility a few weeks ago."