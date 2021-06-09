Braun Strowman Reportedly Wants A Five-Figure Booking Fee

Want to book Braun Strowman for your indy event? ...well you might have to cough up a lot of money.

PWInsider is reporting the former WWE Universal Champion is asking for a whopping five-figure booking fee. He reportedly would be interested in doing appearances if a promoter can meet the right price.

As previously reported, Strowman was reported on a $1.2 million per year, plus royalties and bonuses contract with WWE, and was released due to company cost-cutting.

Strowman currently has a 90-day non-compete which expires on August 31, 2021.