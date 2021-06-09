Braun Strowman Reportedly Wants A Five-Figure Booking Fee
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 09, 2021
Want to book Braun Strowman for your indy event? ...well you might have to cough up a lot of money.
PWInsider is reporting the former WWE Universal Champion is asking for a whopping five-figure booking fee. He reportedly would be interested in doing appearances if a promoter can meet the right price.
As previously reported, Strowman was reported on a $1.2 million per year, plus royalties and bonuses contract with WWE, and was released due to company cost-cutting.
Strowman currently has a 90-day non-compete which expires on August 31, 2021.
https://wrestlr.me/68537/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jun 09
Jun 09 - WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch has been released from jail. Sytch has been locked up at the Monmouth County Correctional Instituti[...]
Jun 09
Jun 09 - WWE wants SummerSlam 2021 to be one of the biggest ever and if they get their main event it might just be huge! On Twitter, Jon Alba of Spectrum Spor[...]
Jun 09
Jun 09 - WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton has owned up to his mistake regarding a harsh comment he made about Lio Rush’s retirement announcement earlier [...]
Jun 09 WWE Stock Is Booming Today, Here's Why WWE stock has surged to a 52-week high of $70.72 this morning. The stock is currently up to $65.31 per share with the stock opening at $63.01 per sha[...]
Jun 09 - WWE stock has surged to a 52-week high of $70.72 this morning. The stock is currently up to $65.31 per share with the stock opening at $63.01 per sha[...]
Jun 09
Jun 09 - MLW issues the following: Lio Rush exits active competition in the squared circle Major League Wrestling was informed yesterday that former World Mi[...]
Jun 09
Jun 09 - Want to book Braun Strowman for your indy event? ...well you might have to cough up a lot of money. PWInsider is reporting the former WWE Universal C[...]
Jun 09
Jun 09 - Aleister Black was recently released by WWE to the dismay of many, considering he had only just made his on-screen return on Friday Night SmackDown. [...]
Jun 09
Jun 09 - WWE recently announced that the 2021 SummerSlam pay-per-view will take place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 21, 2021. In[...]
Jun 09
Jun 09 - Footage has resurfaced of WWE Hall Of Famer Kane at a WWE training facility in 1997 learning the mannerisms for his character prior to his debut. You[...]
Jun 09
Jun 09 - AEW has announced a new match for this week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on Tuesday that Nyla Rose will take on Leyla Hirsch in[...]
Jun 09
Jun 09 - WWE SmackDown ring announcer Greg Hamilton has seemingly taken a shot at Lio Rush after he announced his shock retirement from the ring. In his annou[...]
Jun 09
Jun 09 - Following Tuesday's WWE NXT on USA Network, below is the final card for the 2021 NXT Takeover: In Your House pay-per-view this coming Sunday. NXT Tit[...]
Jun 09
Jun 09 - AEW President Tony Khan issued a statement on the shock retirement of Lio Rush from pro-wrestling. Rush had only just joined AEW at the recent Double [...]
Jun 09
Jun 09 - In somewhat surprising news Lio Rush, who recently debuted with AEW has announced his retirement from professional wrestling. Rush appeared at the AE[...]
Jun 08
Jun 08 - Aleister Black has his first appearance announced following his recent release from WWE. Rack Attack Productions has announced that Black, now going [...]
Jun 08
Jun 08 - A report from PWInsider reveals WWE is planning to keep Elias as a heel and will be pushing Jaxson Ryker as the babyface on the red brand going forwar[...]
Jun 08
Jun 08 - Former WWE Superstar Andrade recently inked a deal with AEW, and at the time he debuted Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com reported the following: “N[...]
Jun 08
Jun 08 - During a recent appearance on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast, NWA Owner Billy Corgan claimed that WWE thought the NWA was so worthless they d[...]
Jun 08
Jun 08 - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is returning to Disney to help produce a brand new Disney+ documentary series called “Behind the Attr[...]
Jun 08
Jun 08 - During this week’s edition of NWA Powerrr, it was announced that the NWA will hold a PPV event in St. Louis on August 28, 2021. The PPV will be[...]
Jun 08
Jun 08 - Monday's WWE RAW saw its viewership up a notch on last week's second-lowest viewership in history. PWTorch is reporting the episode pulled in 1.640 m[...]
Jun 08
Jun 08 - During a recent interview on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, former WWE Champion CM Punk reflected on his days traveling with WWE and some of his h[...]
Jun 08
Jun 08 - WWE Hall of Famers Brie Bella and Nikki Bella have confirmed that their Total Bellas reality show is expected to end within the next few years. Total[...]
Jun 08
Jun 08 - Former WWE announcer Jim Ross has revealed how much wrestling WWE Chairman Vince McMahon watches outside of his own product, and probably as expected [...]
Jun 08
Jun 08 - The viewership for the June 1 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network has been revealed. Last week’s episode averaged 668,000 over 2-hours, with [...]