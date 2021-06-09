Some In WWE Want Aleister Black To Return

Aleister Black was recently released by WWE to the dismay of many, considering he had only just made his on-screen return on Friday Night SmackDown.

A report from PWInsider notes, "that in certain corners of the company, there’s been some talk that Aleister Black was cut prematurely and a push that the company should bring him back in."

It was also added, "There’s been a feeling that of everyone Black was cut too soon and was more the victim of broken promises and start/stop creative more than of anything that he did".

It will be interesting to see if Black returns to the company anytime soon.