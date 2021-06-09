WWE Hoping SummerSlam 2021 Will Be "This Year’s WrestleMania"

After speaking to a few sources on the topic, I’ve learned that WWE is 100% attempting to make SummerSlam this year’s WrestleMania. “All resources will be tapped into” is how it was explained to me. I do believe they want Reigns v Cena to headline. Not sure if they’ve decided.

"Gonna tell you... If SummerSlam isn't a home run this year something terrible had to have happened... On paper, the show looks to be awesome..." - Andrew Zarian.

"After speaking to a few sources on the topic, I’ve learned that WWE is 100% attempting to make SummerSlam this year’s WrestleMania. “All resources will be tapped into” is how it was explained to me. I do believe they want Reigns v Cena to headline. Not sure if they’ve decided." - WrestleVotes

Insider source @WrestleVotes and Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast tweeted the following about the biggest event of the summer:

WWE recently announced that the 2021 SummerSlam pay-per-view will take place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

» More News From This Feed

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch Released From Jail

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch has been released from jail. Sytch has been locked up at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in New Jersey and was reportedly released this [...] Jun 09 - WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch has been released from jail. Sytch has been locked up at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in New Jersey and was reportedly released this [...]

Major Main Event Reportedly Revealed For WWE SummerSlam 2021

WWE wants SummerSlam 2021 to be one of the biggest ever and if they get their main event it might just be huge! On Twitter, Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 is reporting that Roman Reigns vs. John Cen[...] Jun 09 - WWE wants SummerSlam 2021 to be one of the biggest ever and if they get their main event it might just be huge! On Twitter, Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 is reporting that Roman Reigns vs. John Cen[...]

Greg Hamilton Says 'I Was Wrong' Regarding Lio Rush's Retirement

WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton has owned up to his mistake regarding a harsh comment he made about Lio Rush’s retirement announcement earlier today, click here to see what he said. He tweeted[...] Jun 09 - WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton has owned up to his mistake regarding a harsh comment he made about Lio Rush’s retirement announcement earlier today, click here to see what he said. He tweeted[...]

WWE Stock Is Booming Today, Here's Why

WWE stock has surged to a 52-week high of $70.72 this morning. The stock is currently up to $65.31 per share with the stock opening at $63.01 per share today, and has stayed above $62.99. The sudden[...] Jun 09 - WWE stock has surged to a 52-week high of $70.72 this morning. The stock is currently up to $65.31 per share with the stock opening at $63.01 per share today, and has stayed above $62.99. The sudden[...]

MLW Issues Statement On Lio Rush’s Retirement

MLW issues the following: Lio Rush exits active competition in the squared circle Major League Wrestling was informed yesterday that former World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush has elected to retire[...] Jun 09 - MLW issues the following: Lio Rush exits active competition in the squared circle Major League Wrestling was informed yesterday that former World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush has elected to retire[...]

Braun Strowman Reportedly Wants A Five-Figure Booking Fee

Want to book Braun Strowman for your indy event? ...well you might have to cough up a lot of money. PWInsider is reporting the former WWE Universal Champion is asking for a whopping five-figure booki[...] Jun 09 - Want to book Braun Strowman for your indy event? ...well you might have to cough up a lot of money. PWInsider is reporting the former WWE Universal Champion is asking for a whopping five-figure booki[...]

Some In WWE Want Aleister Black To Return

Aleister Black was recently released by WWE to the dismay of many, considering he had only just made his on-screen return on Friday Night SmackDown. A report from PWInsider notes, "that in certain co[...] Jun 09 - Aleister Black was recently released by WWE to the dismay of many, considering he had only just made his on-screen return on Friday Night SmackDown. A report from PWInsider notes, "that in certain co[...]

WWE Hoping SummerSlam 2021 Will Be "This Year’s WrestleMania"

WWE recently announced that the 2021 SummerSlam pay-per-view will take place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Insider source @WrestleVotes and Andrew Zarian of th[...] Jun 09 - WWE recently announced that the 2021 SummerSlam pay-per-view will take place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Insider source @WrestleVotes and Andrew Zarian of th[...]

Footage Resurfaces Of Kane at a WWE Training Facility In 1997

Footage has resurfaced of WWE Hall Of Famer Kane at a WWE training facility in 1997 learning the mannerisms for his character prior to his debut. You can check him out delivering one of his very firs[...] Jun 09 - Footage has resurfaced of WWE Hall Of Famer Kane at a WWE training facility in 1997 learning the mannerisms for his character prior to his debut. You can check him out delivering one of his very firs[...]

New Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new match for this week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on Tuesday that Nyla Rose will take on Leyla Hirsch in a battle of top 5 contenders to Britt Baker&rsquo[...] Jun 09 - AEW has announced a new match for this week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on Tuesday that Nyla Rose will take on Leyla Hirsch in a battle of top 5 contenders to Britt Baker&rsquo[...]

WWE Ring Announcer Seemingly Mad With Lio Rush For Retirement Announcement

WWE SmackDown ring announcer Greg Hamilton has seemingly taken a shot at Lio Rush after he announced his shock retirement from the ring. In his announcement Rush noted he sustained an injury at the r[...] Jun 09 - WWE SmackDown ring announcer Greg Hamilton has seemingly taken a shot at Lio Rush after he announced his shock retirement from the ring. In his announcement Rush noted he sustained an injury at the r[...]

Final Announced Card For Sunday's WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House 2021 PPV

Following Tuesday's WWE NXT on USA Network, below is the final card for the 2021 NXT Takeover: In Your House pay-per-view this coming Sunday. NXT TitleKarrion Kross (c) (with Scarlett) vs. Kyle O&rsq[...] Jun 09 - Following Tuesday's WWE NXT on USA Network, below is the final card for the 2021 NXT Takeover: In Your House pay-per-view this coming Sunday. NXT TitleKarrion Kross (c) (with Scarlett) vs. Kyle O&rsq[...]

Tony Khan Issues Statement On Lio Rush’s Retirement From The Ring

AEW President Tony Khan issued a statement on the shock retirement of Lio Rush from pro-wrestling. Rush had only just joined AEW at the recent Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view. “Lio Rush rea[...] Jun 09 - AEW President Tony Khan issued a statement on the shock retirement of Lio Rush from pro-wrestling. Rush had only just joined AEW at the recent Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view. “Lio Rush rea[...]

Lio Rush Announces His Shock Retirement From Pro Wrestling

In somewhat surprising news Lio Rush, who recently debuted with AEW has announced his retirement from professional wrestling. Rush appeared at the AEW Double or Nothing PPV on May 30, 2021. He issued[...] Jun 09 - In somewhat surprising news Lio Rush, who recently debuted with AEW has announced his retirement from professional wrestling. Rush appeared at the AEW Double or Nothing PPV on May 30, 2021. He issued[...]

Aleister Black’s First Post-WWE Appearance Announced

Aleister Black has his first appearance announced following his recent release from WWE. Rack Attack Productions has announced that Black, now going by Tommy End will appear at The Big Event conventi[...] Jun 08 - Aleister Black has his first appearance announced following his recent release from WWE. Rack Attack Productions has announced that Black, now going by Tommy End will appear at The Big Event conventi[...]

Jaxson Ryker To Play Babyface Role On WWE Roster

A report from PWInsider reveals WWE is planning to keep Elias as a heel and will be pushing Jaxson Ryker as the babyface on the red brand going forward. During Monday's WWE RAW, the duo of Elias and [...] Jun 08 - A report from PWInsider reveals WWE is planning to keep Elias as a heel and will be pushing Jaxson Ryker as the babyface on the red brand going forward. During Monday's WWE RAW, the duo of Elias and [...]

Update On Andrade Having Creative Control In AEW

Former WWE Superstar Andrade recently inked a deal with AEW, and at the time he debuted Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com reported the following: “Negotiations stalled because of Andrade’s dem[...] Jun 08 - Former WWE Superstar Andrade recently inked a deal with AEW, and at the time he debuted Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com reported the following: “Negotiations stalled because of Andrade’s dem[...]

WWE Thought NWA Was Worthless So Didn't Buy It

During a recent appearance on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast, NWA Owner Billy Corgan claimed that WWE thought the NWA was so worthless they didn't want to buy it. “I’m proud to c[...] Jun 08 - During a recent appearance on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast, NWA Owner Billy Corgan claimed that WWE thought the NWA was so worthless they didn't want to buy it. “I’m proud to c[...]

The Rock To Produce Major New Disney+ Series

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is returning to Disney to help produce a brand new Disney+ documentary series called “Behind the Attraction”. Johnson will produce the show alon[...] Jun 08 - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is returning to Disney to help produce a brand new Disney+ documentary series called “Behind the Attraction”. Johnson will produce the show alon[...]

Mickie James To Executive Produce All-Women's NWA Pay-Per-View

During this week’s edition of NWA Powerrr, it was announced that the NWA will hold a PPV event in St. Louis on August 28, 2021. The PPV will be an all-women’s show with Mickie James as th[...] Jun 08 - During this week’s edition of NWA Powerrr, it was announced that the NWA will hold a PPV event in St. Louis on August 28, 2021. The PPV will be an all-women’s show with Mickie James as th[...]

Monday's WWE RAW Viewership Up Following Record Low

Monday's WWE RAW saw its viewership up a notch on last week's second-lowest viewership in history. PWTorch is reporting the episode pulled in 1.640 million viewers on the USA Network, which is up fro[...] Jun 08 - Monday's WWE RAW saw its viewership up a notch on last week's second-lowest viewership in history. PWTorch is reporting the episode pulled in 1.640 million viewers on the USA Network, which is up fro[...]

CM Punk Reflects On Disturbing Hotel Incidences With WWE

During a recent interview on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, former WWE Champion CM Punk reflected on his days traveling with WWE and some of his hotel horror stories. On Blood In The Bathroom: "[...] Jun 08 - During a recent interview on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, former WWE Champion CM Punk reflected on his days traveling with WWE and some of his hotel horror stories. On Blood In The Bathroom: "[...]

Brie and Nikki Bella Update Fans On The Future Of Total Bellas

WWE Hall of Famers Brie Bella and Nikki Bella have confirmed that their Total Bellas reality show is expected to end within the next few years. Total Divas launched on E! in 2013 and has gone on to r[...] Jun 08 - WWE Hall of Famers Brie Bella and Nikki Bella have confirmed that their Total Bellas reality show is expected to end within the next few years. Total Divas launched on E! in 2013 and has gone on to r[...]

How Much Wrestling Does Vince McMahon Watch?

Former WWE announcer Jim Ross has revealed how much wrestling WWE Chairman Vince McMahon watches outside of his own product, and probably as expected it's not much. During an episode of his Grilling [...] Jun 08 - Former WWE announcer Jim Ross has revealed how much wrestling WWE Chairman Vince McMahon watches outside of his own product, and probably as expected it's not much. During an episode of his Grilling [...]