WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
New Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite AEW has announced a new match for this week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on Tuesday that Nyla Rose will take on Leyla Hirsch in a battle of top 5 contenders to Britt Baker&rsquo[...]
Jun 09 - AEW has announced a new match for this week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on Tuesday that Nyla Rose will take on Leyla Hirsch in a battle of top 5 contenders to Britt Baker&rsquo[...]
Jun 09 - WWE SmackDown ring announcer Greg Hamilton has seemingly taken a shot at Lio Rush after he announced his shock retirement from the ring. In his announcement Rush noted he sustained an injury at the r[...]
Jun 09 - Following Tuesday's WWE NXT on USA Network, below is the final card for the 2021 NXT Takeover: In Your House pay-per-view this coming Sunday. NXT TitleKarrion Kross (c) (with Scarlett) vs. Kyle O&rsq[...]
Jun 09 - AEW President Tony Khan issued a statement on the shock retirement of Lio Rush from pro-wrestling. Rush had only just joined AEW at the recent Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view. “Lio Rush rea[...]
Jun 09 - In somewhat surprising news Lio Rush, who recently debuted with AEW has announced his retirement from professional wrestling. Rush appeared at the AEW Double or Nothing PPV on May 30, 2021. He issued[...]
Jun 08 - Aleister Black has his first appearance announced following his recent release from WWE. Rack Attack Productions has announced that Black, now going by Tommy End will appear at The Big Event conventi[...]
Jun 08
Jaxson Ryker To Play Babyface Role On WWE Roster A report from PWInsider reveals WWE is planning to keep Elias as a heel and will be pushing Jaxson Ryker as the babyface on the red brand going forward. During Monday's WWE RAW, the duo of Elias and [...]
Jun 08 - A report from PWInsider reveals WWE is planning to keep Elias as a heel and will be pushing Jaxson Ryker as the babyface on the red brand going forward. During Monday's WWE RAW, the duo of Elias and [...]
Jun 08
Update On Andrade Having Creative Control In AEW Former WWE Superstar Andrade recently inked a deal with AEW, and at the time he debuted Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com reported the following: “Negotiations stalled because of Andrade’s dem[...]
Jun 08 - Former WWE Superstar Andrade recently inked a deal with AEW, and at the time he debuted Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com reported the following: “Negotiations stalled because of Andrade’s dem[...]
Jun 08
WWE Thought NWA Was Worthless So Didn't Buy It During a recent appearance on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast, NWA Owner Billy Corgan claimed that WWE thought the NWA was so worthless they didn't want to buy it. “I’m proud to c[...]
Jun 08 - During a recent appearance on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast, NWA Owner Billy Corgan claimed that WWE thought the NWA was so worthless they didn't want to buy it. “I’m proud to c[...]
Jun 08
The Rock To Produce Major New Disney+ Series Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is returning to Disney to help produce a brand new Disney+ documentary series called “Behind the Attraction”. Johnson will produce the show alon[...]
Jun 08 - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is returning to Disney to help produce a brand new Disney+ documentary series called “Behind the Attraction”. Johnson will produce the show alon[...]
Jun 08 - During this week’s edition of NWA Powerrr, it was announced that the NWA will hold a PPV event in St. Louis on August 28, 2021. The PPV will be an all-women’s show with Mickie James as th[...]
Jun 08
Monday's WWE RAW Viewership Up Following Record Low Monday's WWE RAW saw its viewership up a notch on last week's second-lowest viewership in history. PWTorch is reporting the episode pulled in 1.640 million viewers on the USA Network, which is up fro[...]
Jun 08 - Monday's WWE RAW saw its viewership up a notch on last week's second-lowest viewership in history. PWTorch is reporting the episode pulled in 1.640 million viewers on the USA Network, which is up fro[...]
Jun 08 - During a recent interview on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, former WWE Champion CM Punk reflected on his days traveling with WWE and some of his hotel horror stories. On Blood In The Bathroom: "[...]
Jun 08 - WWE Hall of Famers Brie Bella and Nikki Bella have confirmed that their Total Bellas reality show is expected to end within the next few years. Total Divas launched on E! in 2013 and has gone on to r[...]
Jun 08
How Much Wrestling Does Vince McMahon Watch? Former WWE announcer Jim Ross has revealed how much wrestling WWE Chairman Vince McMahon watches outside of his own product, and probably as expected it's not much. During an episode of his Grilling [...]
Jun 08 - Former WWE announcer Jim Ross has revealed how much wrestling WWE Chairman Vince McMahon watches outside of his own product, and probably as expected it's not much. During an episode of his Grilling [...]
Jun 08 - The viewership for the June 1 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network has been revealed. Last week’s episode averaged 668,000 over 2-hours, with around a 4% drop in viewership from the week previ[...]
Jun 08
Updated Card For WWE Hell In A Cell Pay-Per-View WWE Hell In A Cell is coming together. Following Monday Night RAW on USA Network, Drew McIntyre will now compete against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, inside Hell In A Cell. Below is the updated card:[...]
Jun 08 - WWE Hell In A Cell is coming together. Following Monday Night RAW on USA Network, Drew McIntyre will now compete against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, inside Hell In A Cell. Below is the updated card:[...]
Jun 08 - The final viewership for last Friday's WWE SmackDown has been revealed. The show featured Rey & Dominik Mysterio defending their SmackDown Tag Team Championship against the Usos, as well as Apollo[...]
Jun 08 - AEW Dynamite was recently moved to Friday due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA playoffs, and it's not helping them with their viewership. last Friday's Dynamite on TNT drew 462,000 viewers, which i[...]
Jun 08 - During an interview with the We Watch Wrestling Podcast, former WWE creative writer Matt McCarthy talked about how close John Cena came to turning heel in WWE. “Vince kept trying to figure out [...]
Jun 07 - In the closing segment of tonight's Raw, Shayna Baszler was a guest on "Alexa's Playground" with Alexa Bliss and Lilly the Doll. Baszler would stomp on the face of Lilly, which resulted in a seri[...]
Jun 07 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kofi Kingston of The New Day defeated Matt Riddle with Trouble in Paradise. In the closing moments of the match, Riddle was trying to imitate Randy Orton[...]
Jun 07 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Mansoor secured a victory over former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak. Can @KSAMANNY leave an impression against @DrewGulak?#WWERaw pic.twitter.[...]