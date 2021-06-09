WWE Ring Announcer Seemingly Mad With Lio Rush For Retirement Announcement

WWE SmackDown ring announcer Greg Hamilton has seemingly taken a shot at Lio Rush after he announced his shock retirement from the ring.

In his announcement Rush noted he sustained an injury at the recent AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view on May 30, during an appearance in the Casino Battle Royale.

Hamilton tweeted the following, which has since been taken down from Twitter:

"Wow…..unreal…..if we all didn’t have our own lives and families to take care of I just might pretend I give a 🤬. (On behalf of the wrestling family and community who work for a living) On to the gym. 🙄"