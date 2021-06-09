Final Announced Card For Sunday's WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House 2021 PPV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 09, 2021

Following Tuesday's WWE NXT on USA Network, below is the final card for the 2021 NXT Takeover: In Your House pay-per-view this coming Sunday.

NXT Title

Karrion Kross (c) (with Scarlett) vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano (with Austin Theory) vs. Pete Dunne (with Oney Lorcan)

Ladder match for the Million Dollar Title

Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight

Mercedes Martinez vs. Xia Li (with Boa and Mei Ying)

NXT Women’s Title

Raquel González (c) (with Dakota Kai) vs. Ember Moon (with Shotzi Blackheart)

Winner Takes All six-man match for the NXT North American Title and the NXT Tag Team Titles

Bronson Reed (North American) and MSK (Nash Carter and Wes Lee) (Tag Team) vs. Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Raúl Mendoza)