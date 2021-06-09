Tony Khan Issues Statement On Lio Rush’s Retirement From The Ring

AEW President Tony Khan issued a statement on the shock retirement of Lio Rush from pro-wrestling. Rush had only just joined AEW at the recent Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view.

“Lio Rush reached out to me today, and he shared that he’d planned to announce his retirement from pro wrestling tonight. While this news was unexpected, I’m glad that he’s made a choice that he’s confident will make him and his family happy.

Lio is a great talent, and I enjoyed briefly working with him, and I absolutely wish him the best.

Tony Khan President & CEO, All Elite Wrestling”