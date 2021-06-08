End will be doing photo ops and autographs at the show.

Rack Attack Productions has announced that Black, now going by Tommy End will appear at The Big Event convention on November 13, 2021 in East Elmhurst, New York.

Aleister Black has his first appearance announced following his recent release from WWE.

» More News From This Feed

Aleister Black’s First Post-WWE Appearance Announced

Aleister Black has his first appearance announced following his recent release from WWE. Rack Attack Productions has announced that Black, now going by Tommy End will appear at The Big Event conventi[...] Jun 08 - Aleister Black has his first appearance announced following his recent release from WWE. Rack Attack Productions has announced that Black, now going by Tommy End will appear at The Big Event conventi[...]

Jaxson Ryker To Play Babyface Role On WWE Roster

A report from PWInsider reveals WWE is planning to keep Elias as a heel and will be pushing Jaxson Ryker as the babyface on the red brand going forward. During Monday's WWE RAW, the duo of Elias and [...] Jun 08 - A report from PWInsider reveals WWE is planning to keep Elias as a heel and will be pushing Jaxson Ryker as the babyface on the red brand going forward. During Monday's WWE RAW, the duo of Elias and [...]

Update On Andrade Having Creative Control In AEW

Former WWE Superstar Andrade recently inked a deal with AEW, and at the time he debuted Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com reported the following: “Negotiations stalled because of Andrade’s dem[...] Jun 08 - Former WWE Superstar Andrade recently inked a deal with AEW, and at the time he debuted Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com reported the following: “Negotiations stalled because of Andrade’s dem[...]

WWE Thought NWA Was Worthless So Didn't Buy It

During a recent appearance on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast, NWA Owner Billy Corgan claimed that WWE thought the NWA was so worthless they didn't want to buy it. “I’m proud to c[...] Jun 08 - During a recent appearance on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast, NWA Owner Billy Corgan claimed that WWE thought the NWA was so worthless they didn't want to buy it. “I’m proud to c[...]

The Rock To Produce Major New Disney+ Series

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is returning to Disney to help produce a brand new Disney+ documentary series called “Behind the Attraction”. Johnson will produce the show alon[...] Jun 08 - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is returning to Disney to help produce a brand new Disney+ documentary series called “Behind the Attraction”. Johnson will produce the show alon[...]

Mickie James To Executive Produce All-Women's NWA Pay-Per-View

During this week’s edition of NWA Powerrr, it was announced that the NWA will hold a PPV event in St. Louis on August 28, 2021. The PPV will be an all-women’s show with Mickie James as th[...] Jun 08 - During this week’s edition of NWA Powerrr, it was announced that the NWA will hold a PPV event in St. Louis on August 28, 2021. The PPV will be an all-women’s show with Mickie James as th[...]

Monday's WWE RAW Viewership Up Following Record Low

Monday's WWE RAW saw its viewership up a notch on last week's second-lowest viewership in history. PWTorch is reporting the episode pulled in 1.640 million viewers on the USA Network, which is up fro[...] Jun 08 - Monday's WWE RAW saw its viewership up a notch on last week's second-lowest viewership in history. PWTorch is reporting the episode pulled in 1.640 million viewers on the USA Network, which is up fro[...]

CM Punk Reflects On Disturbing Hotel Incidences With WWE

During a recent interview on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, former WWE Champion CM Punk reflected on his days traveling with WWE and some of his hotel horror stories. On Blood In The Bathroom: "[...] Jun 08 - During a recent interview on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, former WWE Champion CM Punk reflected on his days traveling with WWE and some of his hotel horror stories. On Blood In The Bathroom: "[...]

Brie and Nikki Bella Update Fans On The Future Of Total Bellas

WWE Hall of Famers Brie Bella and Nikki Bella have confirmed that their Total Bellas reality show is expected to end within the next few years. Total Divas launched on E! in 2013 and has gone on to r[...] Jun 08 - WWE Hall of Famers Brie Bella and Nikki Bella have confirmed that their Total Bellas reality show is expected to end within the next few years. Total Divas launched on E! in 2013 and has gone on to r[...]

How Much Wrestling Does Vince McMahon Watch?

Former WWE announcer Jim Ross has revealed how much wrestling WWE Chairman Vince McMahon watches outside of his own product, and probably as expected it's not much. During an episode of his Grilling [...] Jun 08 - Former WWE announcer Jim Ross has revealed how much wrestling WWE Chairman Vince McMahon watches outside of his own product, and probably as expected it's not much. During an episode of his Grilling [...]

Last Week’s WWE NXT on USA Network Drew Below 700,000 Viewers

The viewership for the June 1 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network has been revealed. Last week’s episode averaged 668,000 over 2-hours, with around a 4% drop in viewership from the week previ[...] Jun 08 - The viewership for the June 1 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network has been revealed. Last week’s episode averaged 668,000 over 2-hours, with around a 4% drop in viewership from the week previ[...]

Updated Card For WWE Hell In A Cell Pay-Per-View

WWE Hell In A Cell is coming together. Following Monday Night RAW on USA Network, Drew McIntyre will now compete against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, inside Hell In A Cell. Below is the updated card:[...] Jun 08 - WWE Hell In A Cell is coming together. Following Monday Night RAW on USA Network, Drew McIntyre will now compete against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, inside Hell In A Cell. Below is the updated card:[...]

Christian Cage vs. Angelico Announced For Friday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced that Christian Cage will go up against Angelico on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT, Matt Hardy will be in Angelico’s corner Below is the updated card. - &nbs[...] Jun 08 - AEW has announced that Christian Cage will go up against Angelico on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT, Matt Hardy will be in Angelico’s corner Below is the updated card. - &nbs[...]

Viewership For June 4 Edition Of Friday Night SmackDown On FOX

The final viewership for last Friday's WWE SmackDown has been revealed. The show featured Rey & Dominik Mysterio defending their SmackDown Tag Team Championship against the Usos, as well as Apollo[...] Jun 08 - The final viewership for last Friday's WWE SmackDown has been revealed. The show featured Rey & Dominik Mysterio defending their SmackDown Tag Team Championship against the Usos, as well as Apollo[...]

AEW Dynamite Draws A New Record Low Viewership In Friday Night Airing

AEW Dynamite was recently moved to Friday due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA playoffs, and it's not helping them with their viewership. last Friday's Dynamite on TNT drew 462,000 viewers, which i[...] Jun 08 - AEW Dynamite was recently moved to Friday due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA playoffs, and it's not helping them with their viewership. last Friday's Dynamite on TNT drew 462,000 viewers, which i[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of WWE NXT on USA Network

Below is the announced card for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network: - Killian Dain vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott [...] Jun 08 - Below is the announced card for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network: - Killian Dain vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott [...]

Former WWE Creative Writer Reveals How Close John Cena Came To Turning Heel

During an interview with the We Watch Wrestling Podcast, former WWE creative writer Matt McCarthy talked about how close John Cena came to turning heel in WWE. “Vince kept trying to figure out [...] Jun 08 - During an interview with the We Watch Wrestling Podcast, former WWE creative writer Matt McCarthy talked about how close John Cena came to turning heel in WWE. “Vince kept trying to figure out [...]

Alexa Bliss & Lilly the Doll Terrorize Shayna Baszler in Raw's Closing Segment Tonight

In the closing segment of tonight's Raw, Shayna Baszler was a guest on "Alexa's Playground" with Alexa Bliss and Lilly the Doll. Baszler would stomp on the face of Lilly, which resulted in a seri[...] Jun 07 - In the closing segment of tonight's Raw, Shayna Baszler was a guest on "Alexa's Playground" with Alexa Bliss and Lilly the Doll. Baszler would stomp on the face of Lilly, which resulted in a seri[...]

Kofi Kingston Defeats Matt Riddle on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kofi Kingston of The New Day defeated Matt Riddle with Trouble in Paradise. In the closing moments of the match, Riddle was trying to imitate Randy Orton[...] Jun 07 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kofi Kingston of The New Day defeated Matt Riddle with Trouble in Paradise. In the closing moments of the match, Riddle was trying to imitate Randy Orton[...]

Mansoor Defeats Former Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Mansoor secured a victory over former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak. Can @KSAMANNY leave an impression against @DrewGulak?#WWERaw pic.twitter.[...] Jun 07 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Mansoor secured a victory over former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak. Can @KSAMANNY leave an impression against @DrewGulak?#WWERaw pic.twitter.[...]

Nikki Cross & Asuka Defeat Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley on Raw

On tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, the team of Nikki Cross and Asuka picked up a win over Charlotte Flair and Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley after Charlotte delivered Natural Selection t[...] Jun 07 - On tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, the team of Nikki Cross and Asuka picked up a win over Charlotte Flair and Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley after Charlotte delivered Natural Selection t[...]

Jeff Hardy Gets a Win Over Cedric Alexander on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the legendary Jeff hardy picked up a clean victory over former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. A prime victory for @JEFFHARDYBRAND on #WW[...] Jun 07 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the legendary Jeff hardy picked up a clean victory over former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. A prime victory for @JEFFHARDYBRAND on #WW[...]

Eva Marie Returning to Monday Night Raw Next Week

It has been confirmed that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature the return of Eva Marie. As fans are aware, WWE has been airing vignettes for the return of Eva Marie for seve[...] Jun 07 - It has been confirmed that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature the return of Eva Marie. As fans are aware, WWE has been airing vignettes for the return of Eva Marie for seve[...]

U.S. Title No. 1 Contender Match Ends in a Double Count-Out on Raw

Tonight's episode of Raw featured a match between Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo, where the winner would have been named as the new Number One Contender to Sheamus' WWE United States Champio[...] Jun 07 - Tonight's episode of Raw featured a match between Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo, where the winner would have been named as the new Number One Contender to Sheamus' WWE United States Champio[...]