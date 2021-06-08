Update On Andrade Having Creative Control In AEW

Former WWE Superstar Andrade recently inked a deal with AEW, and at the time he debuted Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com reported the following:

“Negotiations stalled because of Andrade’s demands, which included wanting creative control and veto power on losing. There was a compromise made on that, and he will have a limited amount of creative control on his finishes.”

PWInsider however followed up with a clarification regarding his contract:

“For those who have written us asking about Andrade El Idolo having creative control of how he is used within AEW, we are told that is not the case and his deal is no different than anyone else’s in terms of creative, which would be that AEW President Tony Khan has the final say in the booking.”

Giri has since issued the following statement:

“I had incorrectly reported that Andrade’s final deal had some limited creative control. We are told that Andrade’s deal with AEW does not have any creative control.”