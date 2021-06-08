Brie and Nikki Bella Update Fans On The Future Of Total Bellas

WWE Hall of Famers Brie Bella and Nikki Bella have confirmed that their Total Bellas reality show is expected to end within the next few years.

Total Divas launched on E! in 2013 and has gone on to record six seasons so far.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Deidre Behar, Nikki Bella said she does not feel comfortable airing her son's childhood on television.

"I told her [Brie] that I can maybe do a few more seasons of reality TV but I just can’t raise my son in front of the cameras,” Nikki said. “I just don’t want him to look at me and be like, ‘You never gave me that choice.’ I want him to have a normal upbringing, and when he’s 18 he can choose whatever it is he wants to do, because Brie and I have felt this way about our kids. We’re like, ‘We don’t just have to be a docusoap. We could do something else that we’re really good at.’ Drinking wine [laughs], I like that."