Last Week’s WWE NXT on USA Network Drew Below 700,000 Viewers

The viewership for the June 1 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network has been revealed.

Last week’s episode averaged 668,000 over 2-hours, with around a 4% drop in viewership from the week previous. The report notes that viewership is down 6.6% on the same week in 2020.

Data for the 18-49 is not yet available.

Adam Cole goes face to face with Karrion Kross: WWE NXT, June 1, 2021



