AEW Dynamite Draws A New Record Low Viewership In Friday Night Airing

AEW Dynamite was recently moved to Friday due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA playoffs, and it's not helping them with their viewership.

last Friday's Dynamite on TNT drew 462,000 viewers, which is down from the 526,000 viewers the show did in the week previous (also a Friday airing)

In terms, so f the key 18-49 demographic, the show scored a 0.19 rating, which is down from 0.20.

This is a new record low for the brand, and it looks likely to continue with the show being preempted for the remainder of June.