What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of WWE NXT on USA Network

- Ted DiBiase to make a “priceless” announcement concerning both Cameron Grimes and LA Knight

- Final build for the “Takeover: In Your House” Fatal 5 Way Match between NXT Champion Karrion Kross, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano.

Below is the announced card for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network:

CM Punk Reflects On Disturbing Hotel Incidences With WWE

During a recent interview on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, former WWE Champion CM Punk reflected on his days traveling with WWE and some of his h[...] Jun 08 - During a recent interview on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, former WWE Champion CM Punk reflected on his days traveling with WWE and some of his h[...]

Brie and Nikki Bella Update Fans On The Future Of Total Bellas

WWE Hall of Famers Brie Bella and Nikki Bella have confirmed that their Total Bellas reality show is expected to end within the next few years. Total[...] Jun 08 - WWE Hall of Famers Brie Bella and Nikki Bella have confirmed that their Total Bellas reality show is expected to end within the next few years. Total[...]

How Much Wrestling Does Vince McMahon Watch?

Former WWE announcer Jim Ross has revealed how much wrestling WWE Chairman Vince McMahon watches outside of his own product, and probably as expected [...] Jun 08 - Former WWE announcer Jim Ross has revealed how much wrestling WWE Chairman Vince McMahon watches outside of his own product, and probably as expected [...]

Last Week’s WWE NXT on USA Network Drew Below 700,000 Viewers

The viewership for the June 1 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network has been revealed. Last week’s episode averaged 668,000 over 2-hours, with [...] Jun 08 - The viewership for the June 1 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network has been revealed. Last week’s episode averaged 668,000 over 2-hours, with [...]

Updated Card For WWE Hell In A Cell Pay-Per-View

WWE Hell In A Cell is coming together. Following Monday Night RAW on USA Network, Drew McIntyre will now compete against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, [...] Jun 08 - WWE Hell In A Cell is coming together. Following Monday Night RAW on USA Network, Drew McIntyre will now compete against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, [...]

Christian Cage vs. Angelico Announced For Friday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced that Christian Cage will go up against Angelico on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT, Matt Hardy will be in Angelico&[...] Jun 08 - AEW has announced that Christian Cage will go up against Angelico on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT, Matt Hardy will be in Angelico&[...]

Viewership For June 4 Edition Of Friday Night SmackDown On FOX

The final viewership for last Friday's WWE SmackDown has been revealed. The show featured Rey & Dominik Mysterio defending their SmackDown Tag Tea[...] Jun 08 - The final viewership for last Friday's WWE SmackDown has been revealed. The show featured Rey & Dominik Mysterio defending their SmackDown Tag Tea[...]

AEW Dynamite Draws A New Record Low Viewership In Friday Night Airing

AEW Dynamite was recently moved to Friday due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA playoffs, and it's not helping them with their viewership. last Frid[...] Jun 08 - AEW Dynamite was recently moved to Friday due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA playoffs, and it's not helping them with their viewership. last Frid[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of WWE NXT on USA Network

Below is the announced card for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network: - Ki[...] Jun 08 - Below is the announced card for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network: - Ki[...]

Former WWE Creative Writer Reveals How Close John Cena Came To Turning Heel

During an interview with the We Watch Wrestling Podcast, former WWE creative writer Matt McCarthy talked about how close John Cena came to turning hee[...] Jun 08 - During an interview with the We Watch Wrestling Podcast, former WWE creative writer Matt McCarthy talked about how close John Cena came to turning hee[...]

Alexa Bliss & Lilly the Doll Terrorize Shayna Baszler in Raw's Closing Segment Tonight

In the closing segment of tonight's Raw, Shayna Baszler was a guest on "Alexa's Playground" with Alexa Bliss and Lilly the Doll. Baszler would st[...] Jun 07 - In the closing segment of tonight's Raw, Shayna Baszler was a guest on "Alexa's Playground" with Alexa Bliss and Lilly the Doll. Baszler would st[...]

Kofi Kingston Defeats Matt Riddle on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kofi Kingston of The New Day defeated Matt Riddle with Trouble in Paradise. In the closing moments of t[...] Jun 07 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kofi Kingston of The New Day defeated Matt Riddle with Trouble in Paradise. In the closing moments of t[...]

Mansoor Defeats Former Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Mansoor secured a victory over former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak. Can @KSAMANNY leave an [...] Jun 07 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Mansoor secured a victory over former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak. Can @KSAMANNY leave an [...]

Nikki Cross & Asuka Defeat Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley on Raw

On tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, the team of Nikki Cross and Asuka picked up a win over Charlotte Flair and Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ri[...] Jun 07 - On tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, the team of Nikki Cross and Asuka picked up a win over Charlotte Flair and Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ri[...]

Jeff Hardy Gets a Win Over Cedric Alexander on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the legendary Jeff hardy picked up a clean victory over former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexan[...] Jun 07 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the legendary Jeff hardy picked up a clean victory over former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexan[...]

Eva Marie Returning to Monday Night Raw Next Week

It has been confirmed that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature the return of Eva Marie. As fans are aware, WWE has been air[...] Jun 07 - It has been confirmed that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature the return of Eva Marie. As fans are aware, WWE has been air[...]

U.S. Title No. 1 Contender Match Ends in a Double Count-Out on Raw

Tonight's episode of Raw featured a match between Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo, where the winner would have been named as the new Number O[...] Jun 07 - Tonight's episode of Raw featured a match between Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo, where the winner would have been named as the new Number O[...]

Stipulations Announced for Lashley-McIntyre WWE Championship Match at HIAC

During tonight's episode of Raw, it was annoucned that the upcoming WWE Championship Match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre at the He[...] Jun 07 - During tonight's episode of Raw, it was annoucned that the upcoming WWE Championship Match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre at the He[...]

Jaxson Ryker Defeats Elias by Count-Out on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, Jaxson Ryker picked up a count-out victory over his former tag team partner, Elias. As fans may recall, Elias betray[...] Jun 07 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Jaxson Ryker picked up a count-out victory over his former tag team partner, Elias. As fans may recall, Elias betray[...]

The Viking Raiders Win Tag Team Battle Royal on Raw, Will Challenge for Raw Tag Titles

In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, The Viking Raiders won a Tag Team Battle Royal to become the new Number One Contend[...] Jun 07 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, The Viking Raiders won a Tag Team Battle Royal to become the new Number One Contend[...]

Big Update On Plans For Roman Reigns Heading Into WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns is the hottest name in WWE right now and the company is looking to really elevate "The Head Of The Table" heading into SummerSlam 2021. [...] Jun 07 - Roman Reigns is the hottest name in WWE right now and the company is looking to really elevate "The Head Of The Table" heading into SummerSlam 2021. [...]

Cody Rhodes To Make Special Announcement On Friday’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Cody Rhodes will make a special announcement on Friday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Rhodes recently[...] Jun 07 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that Cody Rhodes will make a special announcement on Friday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Rhodes recently[...]

Mick Foley Announced For Next Episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

WWE has announced the guest for the next episode of Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions. WWE confirmed in an announcement on Monday that WWE Hall[...] Jun 07 - WWE has announced the guest for the next episode of Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions. WWE confirmed in an announcement on Monday that WWE Hall[...]

Nikki Bella On Why She Thanked John Cena During WWE Hall of Fame Speech

During an interview with ET Online, Nikki Bella explained why she thanked John Cena during her WWE Hall of Fame speech earlier this year. Check out t[...] Jun 07 - During an interview with ET Online, Nikki Bella explained why she thanked John Cena during her WWE Hall of Fame speech earlier this year. Check out t[...]