What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of WWE NXT on USA Network
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 08, 2021
- Killian Dain vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
- Oney Lorcan vs. Austin Theory
- Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai
- Poppy returns to NXT
- Final build for the “Takeover: In Your House” Fatal 5 Way Match between NXT Champion Karrion Kross, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano.
- Ted DiBiase to make a “priceless” announcement concerning both Cameron Grimes and LA Knight
