WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Former WWE Creative Writer Reveals How Close John Cena Came To Turning Heel
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 08, 2021
During an interview with the We Watch Wrestling Podcast, former WWE creative writer Matt McCarthy talked about how close John Cena came to turning heel in WWE.
“Vince kept trying to figure out how do we do like a Bret Hart thing? Where he’s a heel in some places, but he’s a babyface in the rest of the places. Cena was like, ‘If I’m going heel, I want to go full heel,’ and it did get close enough to the point where, and I’m sure he still has this gear, like Cena had gear made for the heel turn, you know? No longer the jorts.”
“I don’t know what the gear was, but he had specific gear made ready and waiting and then obviously we know it never happened, and there was a point in the discussions where it was like, ‘Well, the people who are gonna cheer him are going to continue to cheer him and the people who are gonna boo him, are just gonna keep booing him.’ So the thinking was, that’s the most heelish thing he can do is to stay that white meat, smiling, pure babyface…”
Jun 08 - During a recent interview on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, former WWE Champion CM Punk reflected on his days traveling with WWE and some of his hotel horror stories. On Blood In The Bathroom: "[...]
Jun 08 - WWE Hall of Famers Brie Bella and Nikki Bella have confirmed that their Total Bellas reality show is expected to end within the next few years. Total Divas launched on E! in 2013 and has gone on to r[...]
Jun 08
How Much Wrestling Does Vince McMahon Watch? Former WWE announcer Jim Ross has revealed how much wrestling WWE Chairman Vince McMahon watches outside of his own product, and probably as expected it's not much. During an episode of his Grilling [...]
Jun 08 - Former WWE announcer Jim Ross has revealed how much wrestling WWE Chairman Vince McMahon watches outside of his own product, and probably as expected it's not much. During an episode of his Grilling [...]
Jun 08 - The viewership for the June 1 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network has been revealed. Last week’s episode averaged 668,000 over 2-hours, with around a 4% drop in viewership from the week previ[...]
Jun 08
Updated Card For WWE Hell In A Cell Pay-Per-View WWE Hell In A Cell is coming together. Following Monday Night RAW on USA Network, Drew McIntyre will now compete against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, inside Hell In A Cell. Below is the updated card:[...]
Jun 08 - WWE Hell In A Cell is coming together. Following Monday Night RAW on USA Network, Drew McIntyre will now compete against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, inside Hell In A Cell. Below is the updated card:[...]
Jun 08 - The final viewership for last Friday's WWE SmackDown has been revealed. The show featured Rey & Dominik Mysterio defending their SmackDown Tag Team Championship against the Usos, as well as Apollo[...]
Jun 08 - AEW Dynamite was recently moved to Friday due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA playoffs, and it's not helping them with their viewership. last Friday's Dynamite on TNT drew 462,000 viewers, which i[...]
Jun 08 - During an interview with the We Watch Wrestling Podcast, former WWE creative writer Matt McCarthy talked about how close John Cena came to turning heel in WWE. “Vince kept trying to figure out [...]
Jun 07 - In the closing segment of tonight's Raw, Shayna Baszler was a guest on "Alexa's Playground" with Alexa Bliss and Lilly the Doll. Baszler would stomp on the face of Lilly, which resulted in a seri[...]
Jun 07 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kofi Kingston of The New Day defeated Matt Riddle with Trouble in Paradise. In the closing moments of the match, Riddle was trying to imitate Randy Orton[...]
Jun 07 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Mansoor secured a victory over former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak. Can @KSAMANNY leave an impression against @DrewGulak?#WWERaw pic.twitter.[...]
Jun 07 - On tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, the team of Nikki Cross and Asuka picked up a win over Charlotte Flair and Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley after Charlotte delivered Natural Selection t[...]
Jun 07 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the legendary Jeff hardy picked up a clean victory over former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. A prime victory for @JEFFHARDYBRAND on #WW[...]
Jun 07
Eva Marie Returning to Monday Night Raw Next Week It has been confirmed that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature the return of Eva Marie. As fans are aware, WWE has been airing vignettes for the return of Eva Marie for seve[...]
Jun 07 - It has been confirmed that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature the return of Eva Marie. As fans are aware, WWE has been airing vignettes for the return of Eva Marie for seve[...]
Jun 07 - Tonight's episode of Raw featured a match between Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo, where the winner would have been named as the new Number One Contender to Sheamus' WWE United States Champio[...]
Jun 07 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Jaxson Ryker picked up a count-out victory over his former tag team partner, Elias. As fans may recall, Elias betrayed Ryker during their match last week, leaving Ryk[...]
Jun 07 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, The Viking Raiders won a Tag Team Battle Royal to become the new Number One Contenders for the Raw Tag Team Titles, currently held by[...]
Jun 07 - Roman Reigns is the hottest name in WWE right now and the company is looking to really elevate "The Head Of The Table" heading into SummerSlam 2021. WrestlingNews.co is reporting that the current pla[...]
Jun 07 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that Cody Rhodes will make a special announcement on Friday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Rhodes recently defeated Anthony Ogogo at the recent Double Or No[...]
Jun 07 - WWE has announced the guest for the next episode of Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions. WWE confirmed in an announcement on Monday that WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will be the special guest on [...]
Jun 07 - During an interview with ET Online, Nikki Bella explained why she thanked John Cena during her WWE Hall of Fame speech earlier this year. Check out the highlights below. Nikki on being inducted into[...]