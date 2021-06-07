Did you see that, @AliWWE ? @KSAMANNY picks up a quick win against @DrewGulak ! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/1MsR80uT0s

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Mansoor secured a victory over former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak.

» More News From This Feed

Alexa Bliss & Lilly the Doll Terrorize Shayna Baszler in Raw's Closing Segment Tonight

In the closing segment of tonight's Raw, Shayna Baszler was a guest on "Alexa's Playground" with Alexa Bliss and Lilly the Doll. Baszler would stomp on the face of Lilly, which resulted in a seri[...] Jun 07 - In the closing segment of tonight's Raw, Shayna Baszler was a guest on "Alexa's Playground" with Alexa Bliss and Lilly the Doll. Baszler would stomp on the face of Lilly, which resulted in a seri[...]

Kofi Kingston Defeats Matt Riddle on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kofi Kingston of The New Day defeated Matt Riddle with Trouble in Paradise. In the closing moments of the match, Riddle was trying to imitate Randy Orton[...] Jun 07 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kofi Kingston of The New Day defeated Matt Riddle with Trouble in Paradise. In the closing moments of the match, Riddle was trying to imitate Randy Orton[...]

Mansoor Defeats Former Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Mansoor secured a victory over former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak. Can @KSAMANNY leave an impression against @DrewGulak?#WWERaw pic.twitter.[...] Jun 07 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Mansoor secured a victory over former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak. Can @KSAMANNY leave an impression against @DrewGulak?#WWERaw pic.twitter.[...]

Nikki Cross & Asuka Defeat Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley on Raw

On tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, the team of Nikki Cross and Asuka picked up a win over Charlotte Flair and Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley after Charlotte delivered Natural Selection t[...] Jun 07 - On tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, the team of Nikki Cross and Asuka picked up a win over Charlotte Flair and Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley after Charlotte delivered Natural Selection t[...]

Jeff Hardy Gets a Win Over Cedric Alexander on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the legendary Jeff hardy picked up a clean victory over former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. A prime victory for @JEFFHARDYBRAND on #WW[...] Jun 07 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the legendary Jeff hardy picked up a clean victory over former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. A prime victory for @JEFFHARDYBRAND on #WW[...]

Eva Marie Returning to Monday Night Raw Next Week

It has been confirmed that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature the return of Eva Marie. As fans are aware, WWE has been airing vignettes for the return of Eva Marie for seve[...] Jun 07 - It has been confirmed that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature the return of Eva Marie. As fans are aware, WWE has been airing vignettes for the return of Eva Marie for seve[...]

U.S. Title No. 1 Contender Match Ends in a Double Count-Out on Raw

Tonight's episode of Raw featured a match between Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo, where the winner would have been named as the new Number One Contender to Sheamus' WWE United States Champio[...] Jun 07 - Tonight's episode of Raw featured a match between Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo, where the winner would have been named as the new Number One Contender to Sheamus' WWE United States Champio[...]

Stipulations Announced for Lashley-McIntyre WWE Championship Match at HIAC

During tonight's episode of Raw, it was annoucned that the upcoming WWE Championship Match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view will take place wit[...] Jun 07 - During tonight's episode of Raw, it was annoucned that the upcoming WWE Championship Match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view will take place wit[...]

Jaxson Ryker Defeats Elias by Count-Out on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, Jaxson Ryker picked up a count-out victory over his former tag team partner, Elias. As fans may recall, Elias betrayed Ryker during their match last week, leaving Ryk[...] Jun 07 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Jaxson Ryker picked up a count-out victory over his former tag team partner, Elias. As fans may recall, Elias betrayed Ryker during their match last week, leaving Ryk[...]

The Viking Raiders Win Tag Team Battle Royal on Raw, Will Challenge for Raw Tag Titles

In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, The Viking Raiders won a Tag Team Battle Royal to become the new Number One Contenders for the Raw Tag Team Titles, currently held by[...] Jun 07 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, The Viking Raiders won a Tag Team Battle Royal to become the new Number One Contenders for the Raw Tag Team Titles, currently held by[...]

Big Update On Plans For Roman Reigns Heading Into WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns is the hottest name in WWE right now and the company is looking to really elevate "The Head Of The Table" heading into SummerSlam 2021. WrestlingNews.co is reporting that the current pla[...] Jun 07 - Roman Reigns is the hottest name in WWE right now and the company is looking to really elevate "The Head Of The Table" heading into SummerSlam 2021. WrestlingNews.co is reporting that the current pla[...]

Cody Rhodes To Make Special Announcement On Friday’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Cody Rhodes will make a special announcement on Friday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Rhodes recently defeated Anthony Ogogo at the recent Double Or No[...] Jun 07 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that Cody Rhodes will make a special announcement on Friday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Rhodes recently defeated Anthony Ogogo at the recent Double Or No[...]

Mick Foley Announced For Next Episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

WWE has announced the guest for the next episode of Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions. WWE confirmed in an announcement on Monday that WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will be the special guest on [...] Jun 07 - WWE has announced the guest for the next episode of Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions. WWE confirmed in an announcement on Monday that WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will be the special guest on [...]

Nikki Bella On Why She Thanked John Cena During WWE Hall of Fame Speech

During an interview with ET Online, Nikki Bella explained why she thanked John Cena during her WWE Hall of Fame speech earlier this year. Check out the highlights below. Nikki on being inducted into[...] Jun 07 - During an interview with ET Online, Nikki Bella explained why she thanked John Cena during her WWE Hall of Fame speech earlier this year. Check out the highlights below. Nikki on being inducted into[...]

Gangrel Is No Longer Associated With His Wrestling School

In an Instagram video today, Gangrel has announced that he is no longer associated with the GWA Florida wrestling school, Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum based in Miami. “I’m very very s[...] Jun 07 - In an Instagram video today, Gangrel has announced that he is no longer associated with the GWA Florida wrestling school, Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum based in Miami. “I’m very very s[...]

New Details Leaked On Eva Marie's Return To WWE Television

WWE creative plans for Eva Marie’s return have been leaked. As seen recently, WWE has been airing vignettes teasing her return with insider source WrestleVotes now reporting there are plans for[...] Jun 07 - WWE creative plans for Eva Marie’s return have been leaked. As seen recently, WWE has been airing vignettes teasing her return with insider source WrestleVotes now reporting there are plans for[...]

2021 WWE Draft Dates Revealed

WWE is planning to shake their rosters up very soon with a Draft. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast reported today on Twitter that the WWE Draft will be held over the two dates, with the first bei[...] Jun 07 - WWE is planning to shake their rosters up very soon with a Draft. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast reported today on Twitter that the WWE Draft will be held over the two dates, with the first bei[...]

NXT Star Issues Apology After T-Shirt Design Receives Major Backlash

NXT star Jessi Kamea has issued an apology on Twitter after posting out a controversial t-shirt design in a tweet today. The t-shirt design read, "End Racism Make Mixed Babies" with a link to purchas[...] Jun 07 - NXT star Jessi Kamea has issued an apology on Twitter after posting out a controversial t-shirt design in a tweet today. The t-shirt design read, "End Racism Make Mixed Babies" with a link to purchas[...]

Peacock Adds New WWE and ECW Content To Streaming Service

Over the weekend, Peacock added more content to their WWE library, which includes episodes of ECW Hardcore TV, Superstar Documentaries, and also Special Events. Check out the full list of the latest [...] Jun 07 - Over the weekend, Peacock added more content to their WWE library, which includes episodes of ECW Hardcore TV, Superstar Documentaries, and also Special Events. Check out the full list of the latest [...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - Hell In A Cell Contract Signing, Battle Royal & More

Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network rolls on with more build for the upcoming Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre will participate in a contract signing f[...] Jun 07 - Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network rolls on with more build for the upcoming Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre will participate in a contract signing f[...]

Announced Card For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

The latest episode of AEW’sDark: Elevation will air tonight at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced card for the show: Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante Danny Limelight [...] Jun 07 - The latest episode of AEW’sDark: Elevation will air tonight at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced card for the show: Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante Danny Limelight [...]

NJPW Dominion 2021 Quick Results - Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan

On Monday morning, New Japan Pro Wrestling held its Dominion 2021 event from the Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan. Below are the quick results. Hiromu Takahashi opened the event to talk about recovery a[...] Jun 07 - On Monday morning, New Japan Pro Wrestling held its Dominion 2021 event from the Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan. Below are the quick results. Hiromu Takahashi opened the event to talk about recovery a[...]

Shingo Takagi Crowned IWGP World Heavyweight Champion

On Monday morning, New Japan Pro Wrestling hosted the Dominion 2021 event from the Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan The main event featured Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi for the vacant IWGP World He[...] Jun 07 - On Monday morning, New Japan Pro Wrestling hosted the Dominion 2021 event from the Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan The main event featured Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi for the vacant IWGP World He[...]

Maria Kanellis-Bennett Claims Former WWE Top Executive Told Her That Evolution PPV Would Never Happen Again

Former WWE Superstar and current Ring of Honor Wrestling star Maria Kanellis-Bennett was recently a guest on Women's Wrestling Talk on YouTube. During the interview, Maria claimed that forme[...] Jun 07 - Former WWE Superstar and current Ring of Honor Wrestling star Maria Kanellis-Bennett was recently a guest on Women's Wrestling Talk on YouTube. During the interview, Maria claimed that forme[...]