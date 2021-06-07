Nikki Cross & Asuka Defeat Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley on Raw
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jun 07, 2021
On tonight's edition of
Monday Night Raw, the team of Nikki Cross and Asuka picked up a win over Charlotte Flair and Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley after Charlotte delivered Natural Selection to her own tag team partner, allowing Cross to pin Ripley for the win.
