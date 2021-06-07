Stipulations Announced for Lashley-McIntyre WWE Championship Match at HIAC

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

The #WWEChampionship will be on the line INSIDE Hell in a Cell as @DMcIntyreWWE battles @fightbobby at #HIAC ! Who will have the advantage inside the legendary structure? https://t.co/i7UShp2G4T

"I'll see you in HELL!" - @DMcIntyreWWE "And I will beat you there also!" - @fightbobby #WWERaw #HIAC pic.twitter.com/wvcu8lto0N

"I want @fightbobby vs. @DMcIntyreWWE for the #WWEChampionship inside Hell in a Cell!" #HIAC #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/scRsXOJR9L

"Once you lose to me at #HIAC , you WON'T get another championship match against the All Mighty EVER again!" #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/jp1ES6Uh1w

During tonight's episode of Raw, it was annoucned that the upcoming WWE Championship Match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view will take place within the HIAC structure. Also, if Drew McIntyre fails to defeat Lashley, he will not get another WWE Championship opportunity for the rest of Lashley's title reign.

» More News From This Feed

Alexa Bliss & Lilly the Doll Terrorize Shayna Baszler in Raw's Closing Segment Tonight

In the closing segment of tonight's Raw, Shayna Baszler was a guest on "Alexa's Playground" with Alexa Bliss and Lilly the Doll. Baszler would st[...] Jun 07 - In the closing segment of tonight's Raw, Shayna Baszler was a guest on "Alexa's Playground" with Alexa Bliss and Lilly the Doll. Baszler would st[...]

Kofi Kingston Defeats Matt Riddle on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kofi Kingston of The New Day defeated Matt Riddle with Trouble in Paradise. In the closing moments of t[...] Jun 07 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kofi Kingston of The New Day defeated Matt Riddle with Trouble in Paradise. In the closing moments of t[...]

Mansoor Defeats Former Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Mansoor secured a victory over former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak. Can @KSAMANNY leave an [...] Jun 07 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Mansoor secured a victory over former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak. Can @KSAMANNY leave an [...]

Nikki Cross & Asuka Defeat Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley on Raw

On tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, the team of Nikki Cross and Asuka picked up a win over Charlotte Flair and Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ri[...] Jun 07 - On tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, the team of Nikki Cross and Asuka picked up a win over Charlotte Flair and Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ri[...]

Jeff Hardy Gets a Win Over Cedric Alexander on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the legendary Jeff hardy picked up a clean victory over former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexan[...] Jun 07 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the legendary Jeff hardy picked up a clean victory over former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexan[...]

Eva Marie Returning to Monday Night Raw Next Week

It has been confirmed that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature the return of Eva Marie. As fans are aware, WWE has been air[...] Jun 07 - It has been confirmed that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature the return of Eva Marie. As fans are aware, WWE has been air[...]

U.S. Title No. 1 Contender Match Ends in a Double Count-Out on Raw

Tonight's episode of Raw featured a match between Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo, where the winner would have been named as the new Number O[...] Jun 07 - Tonight's episode of Raw featured a match between Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo, where the winner would have been named as the new Number O[...]

Stipulations Announced for Lashley-McIntyre WWE Championship Match at HIAC

During tonight's episode of Raw, it was annoucned that the upcoming WWE Championship Match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre at the He[...] Jun 07 - During tonight's episode of Raw, it was annoucned that the upcoming WWE Championship Match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre at the He[...]

Jaxson Ryker Defeats Elias by Count-Out on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, Jaxson Ryker picked up a count-out victory over his former tag team partner, Elias. As fans may recall, Elias betray[...] Jun 07 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Jaxson Ryker picked up a count-out victory over his former tag team partner, Elias. As fans may recall, Elias betray[...]

The Viking Raiders Win Tag Team Battle Royal on Raw, Will Challenge for Raw Tag Titles

In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, The Viking Raiders won a Tag Team Battle Royal to become the new Number One Contend[...] Jun 07 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, The Viking Raiders won a Tag Team Battle Royal to become the new Number One Contend[...]

Big Update On Plans For Roman Reigns Heading Into WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns is the hottest name in WWE right now and the company is looking to really elevate "The Head Of The Table" heading into SummerSlam 2021. [...] Jun 07 - Roman Reigns is the hottest name in WWE right now and the company is looking to really elevate "The Head Of The Table" heading into SummerSlam 2021. [...]

Cody Rhodes To Make Special Announcement On Friday’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Cody Rhodes will make a special announcement on Friday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Rhodes recently[...] Jun 07 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that Cody Rhodes will make a special announcement on Friday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Rhodes recently[...]

Mick Foley Announced For Next Episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

WWE has announced the guest for the next episode of Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions. WWE confirmed in an announcement on Monday that WWE Hall[...] Jun 07 - WWE has announced the guest for the next episode of Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions. WWE confirmed in an announcement on Monday that WWE Hall[...]

Nikki Bella On Why She Thanked John Cena During WWE Hall of Fame Speech

During an interview with ET Online, Nikki Bella explained why she thanked John Cena during her WWE Hall of Fame speech earlier this year. Check out t[...] Jun 07 - During an interview with ET Online, Nikki Bella explained why she thanked John Cena during her WWE Hall of Fame speech earlier this year. Check out t[...]

Gangrel Is No Longer Associated With His Wrestling School

In an Instagram video today, Gangrel has announced that he is no longer associated with the GWA Florida wrestling school, Gangrel’s Wrestling As[...] Jun 07 - In an Instagram video today, Gangrel has announced that he is no longer associated with the GWA Florida wrestling school, Gangrel’s Wrestling As[...]

New Details Leaked On Eva Marie's Return To WWE Television

WWE creative plans for Eva Marie’s return have been leaked. As seen recently, WWE has been airing vignettes teasing her return with insider sou[...] Jun 07 - WWE creative plans for Eva Marie’s return have been leaked. As seen recently, WWE has been airing vignettes teasing her return with insider sou[...]

2021 WWE Draft Dates Revealed

WWE is planning to shake their rosters up very soon with a Draft. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast reported today on Twitter that the WWE Draft w[...] Jun 07 - WWE is planning to shake their rosters up very soon with a Draft. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast reported today on Twitter that the WWE Draft w[...]

NXT Star Issues Apology After T-Shirt Design Receives Major Backlash

NXT star Jessi Kamea has issued an apology on Twitter after posting out a controversial t-shirt design in a tweet today. The t-shirt design read, "En[...] Jun 07 - NXT star Jessi Kamea has issued an apology on Twitter after posting out a controversial t-shirt design in a tweet today. The t-shirt design read, "En[...]

Peacock Adds New WWE and ECW Content To Streaming Service

Over the weekend, Peacock added more content to their WWE library, which includes episodes of ECW Hardcore TV, Superstar Documentaries, and also Speci[...] Jun 07 - Over the weekend, Peacock added more content to their WWE library, which includes episodes of ECW Hardcore TV, Superstar Documentaries, and also Speci[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - Hell In A Cell Contract Signing, Battle Royal & More

Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network rolls on with more build for the upcoming Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Drew[...] Jun 07 - Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network rolls on with more build for the upcoming Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Drew[...]

Announced Card For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

The latest episode of AEW’sDark: Elevation will air tonight at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced card for the [...] Jun 07 - The latest episode of AEW’sDark: Elevation will air tonight at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced card for the [...]

NJPW Dominion 2021 Quick Results - Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan

On Monday morning, New Japan Pro Wrestling held its Dominion 2021 event from the Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan. Below are the quick results. Hiromu T[...] Jun 07 - On Monday morning, New Japan Pro Wrestling held its Dominion 2021 event from the Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan. Below are the quick results. Hiromu T[...]

Shingo Takagi Crowned IWGP World Heavyweight Champion

On Monday morning, New Japan Pro Wrestling hosted the Dominion 2021 event from the Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan The main event featured Kazuchika Ok[...] Jun 07 - On Monday morning, New Japan Pro Wrestling hosted the Dominion 2021 event from the Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan The main event featured Kazuchika Ok[...]

Maria Kanellis-Bennett Claims Former WWE Top Executive Told Her That Evolution PPV Would Never Happen Again

Former WWE Superstar and current Ring of Honor Wrestling star Maria Kanellis-Bennett was recently a guest on Women's Wrestling Talk on YouTu[...] Jun 07 - Former WWE Superstar and current Ring of Honor Wrestling star Maria Kanellis-Bennett was recently a guest on Women's Wrestling Talk on YouTu[...]