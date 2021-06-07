Big Update On Plans For Roman Reigns Heading Into WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns is the hottest name in WWE right now and the company is looking to really elevate "The Head Of The Table" heading into SummerSlam 2021.

WrestlingNews.co is reporting that the current plan is to build Reigns up to the level of John Cena and The Rock. The Usos will both be part of Reigns’ unit and will be booked in a strong position leading up to the biggest event of the summer.

A WWE source said:

"Obviously, the plan is to build Roman up so fans see him as being on the level of Cena and Rock but this is also about making Jimmy and Jey look strong and we will get there by SummerSlam. This will be a tight-knit unit in a few months."