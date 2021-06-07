Gangrel Is No Longer Associated With His Wrestling School

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

“I’m very very sad to come on here and have to inform you, all of you wrestling fans, friends and family alike, that i am no longer associated with GWA Florida in any kind of way.”

In an Instagram video today, Gangrel has announced that he is no longer associated with the GWA Florida wrestling school, Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum based in Miami.

Big Update On Plans For Roman Reigns Heading Into WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns is the hottest name in WWE right now and the company is looking to really elevate "The Head Of The Table" heading into SummerSlam 2021. [...] Jun 07 - Roman Reigns is the hottest name in WWE right now and the company is looking to really elevate "The Head Of The Table" heading into SummerSlam 2021. [...]

Cody Rhodes To Make Special Announcement On Friday’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Cody Rhodes will make a special announcement on Friday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Rhodes recently[...] Jun 07 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that Cody Rhodes will make a special announcement on Friday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Rhodes recently[...]

Mick Foley Announced For Next Episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

WWE has announced the guest for the next episode of Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions. WWE confirmed in an announcement on Monday that WWE Hall[...] Jun 07 - WWE has announced the guest for the next episode of Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions. WWE confirmed in an announcement on Monday that WWE Hall[...]

Nikki Bella On Why She Thanked John Cena During WWE Hall of Fame Speech

During an interview with ET Online, Nikki Bella explained why she thanked John Cena during her WWE Hall of Fame speech earlier this year. Check out t[...] Jun 07 - During an interview with ET Online, Nikki Bella explained why she thanked John Cena during her WWE Hall of Fame speech earlier this year. Check out t[...]

Gangrel Is No Longer Associated With His Wrestling School

In an Instagram video today, Gangrel has announced that he is no longer associated with the GWA Florida wrestling school, Gangrel’s Wrestling As[...] Jun 07 - In an Instagram video today, Gangrel has announced that he is no longer associated with the GWA Florida wrestling school, Gangrel’s Wrestling As[...]

New Details Leaked On Eva Marie's Return To WWE Television

WWE creative plans for Eva Marie’s return have been leaked. As seen recently, WWE has been airing vignettes teasing her return with insider sou[...] Jun 07 - WWE creative plans for Eva Marie’s return have been leaked. As seen recently, WWE has been airing vignettes teasing her return with insider sou[...]

2021 WWE Draft Dates Revealed

WWE is planning to shake their rosters up very soon with a Draft. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast reported today on Twitter that the WWE Draft w[...] Jun 07 - WWE is planning to shake their rosters up very soon with a Draft. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast reported today on Twitter that the WWE Draft w[...]

NXT Star Issues Apology After T-Shirt Design Receives Major Backlash

NXT star Jessi Kamea has issued an apology on Twitter after posting out a controversial t-shirt design in a tweet today. The t-shirt design read, "En[...] Jun 07 - NXT star Jessi Kamea has issued an apology on Twitter after posting out a controversial t-shirt design in a tweet today. The t-shirt design read, "En[...]

Peacock Adds New WWE and ECW Content To Streaming Service

Over the weekend, Peacock added more content to their WWE library, which includes episodes of ECW Hardcore TV, Superstar Documentaries, and also Speci[...] Jun 07 - Over the weekend, Peacock added more content to their WWE library, which includes episodes of ECW Hardcore TV, Superstar Documentaries, and also Speci[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - Hell In A Cell Contract Signing, Battle Royal & More

Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network rolls on with more build for the upcoming Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Drew[...] Jun 07 - Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network rolls on with more build for the upcoming Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Drew[...]

Announced Card For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

The latest episode of AEW’sDark: Elevation will air tonight at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced card for the [...] Jun 07 - The latest episode of AEW’sDark: Elevation will air tonight at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced card for the [...]

NJPW Dominion 2021 Quick Results - Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan

On Monday morning, New Japan Pro Wrestling held its Dominion 2021 event from the Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan. Below are the quick results. Hiromu T[...] Jun 07 - On Monday morning, New Japan Pro Wrestling held its Dominion 2021 event from the Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan. Below are the quick results. Hiromu T[...]

Shingo Takagi Crowned IWGP World Heavyweight Champion

On Monday morning, New Japan Pro Wrestling hosted the Dominion 2021 event from the Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan The main event featured Kazuchika Ok[...] Jun 07 - On Monday morning, New Japan Pro Wrestling hosted the Dominion 2021 event from the Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan The main event featured Kazuchika Ok[...]

Maria Kanellis-Bennett Claims Former WWE Top Executive Told Her That Evolution PPV Would Never Happen Again

Former WWE Superstar and current Ring of Honor Wrestling star Maria Kanellis-Bennett was recently a guest on Women's Wrestling Talk on YouTu[...] Jun 07 - Former WWE Superstar and current Ring of Honor Wrestling star Maria Kanellis-Bennett was recently a guest on Women's Wrestling Talk on YouTu[...]

Kazuchika Okada Believes IWGP Heavyweight & I.C. Title Unification Was a Mistake

Former five-time NJPW IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada recently spoke with NJPW World about the current NJPW IWGP World Heavyweight[...] Jun 07 - Former five-time NJPW IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada recently spoke with NJPW World about the current NJPW IWGP World Heavyweight[...]

Dave Batista Responds to a Funny Tweet from Asuka

WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Asuka posted the following image on Twitter, which shows her head photoshopped onto the body of legendary WWE[...] Jun 07 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Asuka posted the following image on Twitter, which shows her head photoshopped onto the body of legendary WWE[...]

Logan Paul Goes the Distance w/ Floyd "Money" Mayweather in Exhibition Boxing Match

26-year-old internet personality-turned-professional boxer Logan Paul participated in a special exhibition boxing match tonight against the legendary [...] Jun 07 - 26-year-old internet personality-turned-professional boxer Logan Paul participated in a special exhibition boxing match tonight against the legendary [...]

Kylie Rae Signs With NWA

During tonight’s NWA When The Shadows Fall pay per view commentator Joe Galli revealed that Kylie Rae had signed with the company. Rae was last[...] Jun 06 - During tonight’s NWA When The Shadows Fall pay per view commentator Joe Galli revealed that Kylie Rae had signed with the company. Rae was last[...]

Kamille Defeats Serena Deeb, Wins NWA Women’s Title

During Sunday's NWA When Our Shadows Fall PPV, Kamille defeated Serena Deeb to become the new NWA Women’s Title. Deeb has been competing for AE[...] Jun 06 - During Sunday's NWA When Our Shadows Fall PPV, Kamille defeated Serena Deeb to become the new NWA Women’s Title. Deeb has been competing for AE[...]

Roman Reigns’ Opponent For WWE Hell In A Cell Reportedly Revealed

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed Roman Reigns' opponent for the upcoming Hell in a Cell PPV on June 20, 2021. The Wrest[...] Jun 06 - Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed Roman Reigns' opponent for the upcoming Hell in a Cell PPV on June 20, 2021. The Wrest[...]

WATCH: DX Triple H Rings Bell Before NBA Playoff Game In Surprise Appearance

Triple H rang the ceremonial bell before today’s NBA Playoff game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks. The Game appeared along[...] Jun 06 - Triple H rang the ceremonial bell before today’s NBA Playoff game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks. The Game appeared along[...]

News On Santana Garrett's Recent WWE Release

As reported last week, Santana Garrett was released by WWE despite only recently being called up to the main roster last summer. A report from Fightf[...] Jun 06 - As reported last week, Santana Garrett was released by WWE despite only recently being called up to the main roster last summer. A report from Fightf[...]

Tom Phillips Discusses Challenges Working On Commentary For WWE

When Adnan Virk was released from his duties as lead commentator on WWE Raw, Tom Phillips was one of a handful of names thought to be in the running t[...] Jun 06 - When Adnan Virk was released from his duties as lead commentator on WWE Raw, Tom Phillips was one of a handful of names thought to be in the running t[...]

Police Need Help Identifying Man Who Stole From WWE ThunderDome

A male stole items from the WWE ThunderDome recently, and police are looking for help in identifying him. The USF Police Department in Tampa, Florida[...] Jun 06 - A male stole items from the WWE ThunderDome recently, and police are looking for help in identifying him. The USF Police Department in Tampa, Florida[...]