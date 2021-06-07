Peacock Adds New WWE and ECW Content To Streaming Service

Over the weekend, Peacock added more content to their WWE library, which includes episodes of ECW Hardcore TV, Superstar Documentaries, and also Special Events.

Check out the full list of the latest additions below:

- Dusty Rhodes: Celebrating the Dream (2015)

- ECW Hardcore TV – Now complete through 1996

- Excuse Me: Vickie Guerrero Cougar Countdown (2014)

- The Life and Times of Mr. Perfect (2008)

- House Hardy Halloween (2018)

- Hulk Hogan: The Ultimate Anthology (2006)

- The Kliq Rules (2015)

- The Kliq: Behind the Curtain (2015)

- Reborn By Fate: The Hardy Boyz Interview (2017)

- Rebuilding Big Show (2019)

- Ric Flair: Forever The Man special (2017)

- Ricky Steamboat: Life Story of the Dragon (2012)

- WWE Smackville (2019)