Shingo Takagi Crowned IWGP World Heavyweight Champion

SHINGO HAS DONE IT!!!!!!! #njdominion pic.twitter.com/TwyZalnp8U

Concluding the match, Takagi delivered a sliding forearm for the win and is now the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion!

New Details Leaked On Eva Marie's Return To WWE Television

WWE creative plans for Eva Marie’s return have been leaked. As seen recently, WWE has been airing vignettes teasing her return with insider sou[...] Jun 07 - WWE creative plans for Eva Marie’s return have been leaked. As seen recently, WWE has been airing vignettes teasing her return with insider sou[...]

2021 WWE Draft Dates Revealed

WWE is planning to shake their rosters up very soon with a Draft. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast reported today on Twitter that the WWE Draft w[...] Jun 07 - WWE is planning to shake their rosters up very soon with a Draft. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast reported today on Twitter that the WWE Draft w[...]

NXT Star Issues Apology After T-Shirt Design Receives Major Backlash

NXT star Jessi Kamea has issued an apology on Twitter after posting out a controversial t-shirt design in a tweet today. The t-shirt design read, "En[...] Jun 07 - NXT star Jessi Kamea has issued an apology on Twitter after posting out a controversial t-shirt design in a tweet today. The t-shirt design read, "En[...]

Peacock Adds New WWE and ECW Content To Streaming Service

Over the weekend, Peacock added more content to their WWE library, which includes episodes of ECW Hardcore TV, Superstar Documentaries, and also Speci[...] Jun 07 - Over the weekend, Peacock added more content to their WWE library, which includes episodes of ECW Hardcore TV, Superstar Documentaries, and also Speci[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - Hell In A Cell Contract Signing, Battle Royal & More

Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network rolls on with more build for the upcoming Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Drew[...] Jun 07 - Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network rolls on with more build for the upcoming Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Drew[...]

Announced Card For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

The latest episode of AEW’sDark: Elevation will air tonight at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced card for the [...] Jun 07 - The latest episode of AEW’sDark: Elevation will air tonight at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced card for the [...]

NJPW Dominion 2021 Quick Results - Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan

Shingo Takagi Crowned IWGP World Heavyweight Champion

On Monday morning, New Japan Pro Wrestling hosted the Dominion 2021 event from the Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan The main event featured Kazuchika Ok[...] Jun 07 - On Monday morning, New Japan Pro Wrestling hosted the Dominion 2021 event from the Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan The main event featured Kazuchika Ok[...]

Maria Kanellis-Bennett Claims Former WWE Top Executive Told Her That Evolution PPV Would Never Happen Again

Former WWE Superstar and current Ring of Honor Wrestling star Maria Kanellis-Bennett was recently a guest on Women's Wrestling Talk on YouTu[...] Jun 07 - Former WWE Superstar and current Ring of Honor Wrestling star Maria Kanellis-Bennett was recently a guest on Women's Wrestling Talk on YouTu[...]

Kazuchika Okada Believes IWGP Heavyweight & I.C. Title Unification Was a Mistake

Former five-time NJPW IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada recently spoke with NJPW World about the current NJPW IWGP World Heavyweight[...] Jun 07 - Former five-time NJPW IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada recently spoke with NJPW World about the current NJPW IWGP World Heavyweight[...]

Dave Batista Responds to a Funny Tweet from Asuka

WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Asuka posted the following image on Twitter, which shows her head photoshopped onto the body of legendary WWE[...] Jun 07 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Asuka posted the following image on Twitter, which shows her head photoshopped onto the body of legendary WWE[...]

Logan Paul Goes the Distance w/ Floyd "Money" Mayweather in Exhibition Boxing Match

26-year-old internet personality-turned-professional boxer Logan Paul participated in a special exhibition boxing match tonight against the legendary [...] Jun 07 - 26-year-old internet personality-turned-professional boxer Logan Paul participated in a special exhibition boxing match tonight against the legendary [...]

Kylie Rae Signs With NWA

During tonight’s NWA When The Shadows Fall pay per view commentator Joe Galli revealed that Kylie Rae had signed with the company. Rae was last[...] Jun 06 - During tonight’s NWA When The Shadows Fall pay per view commentator Joe Galli revealed that Kylie Rae had signed with the company. Rae was last[...]

Kamille Defeats Serena Deeb, Wins NWA Women’s Title

During Sunday's NWA When Our Shadows Fall PPV, Kamille defeated Serena Deeb to become the new NWA Women’s Title. Deeb has been competing for AE[...] Jun 06 - During Sunday's NWA When Our Shadows Fall PPV, Kamille defeated Serena Deeb to become the new NWA Women’s Title. Deeb has been competing for AE[...]

Roman Reigns’ Opponent For WWE Hell In A Cell Reportedly Revealed

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed Roman Reigns' opponent for the upcoming Hell in a Cell PPV on June 20, 2021. The Wrest[...] Jun 06 - Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed Roman Reigns' opponent for the upcoming Hell in a Cell PPV on June 20, 2021. The Wrest[...]

WATCH: DX Triple H Rings Bell Before NBA Playoff Game In Surprise Appearance

Triple H rang the ceremonial bell before today’s NBA Playoff game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks. The Game appeared along[...] Jun 06 - Triple H rang the ceremonial bell before today’s NBA Playoff game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks. The Game appeared along[...]

News On Santana Garrett's Recent WWE Release

As reported last week, Santana Garrett was released by WWE despite only recently being called up to the main roster last summer. A report from Fightf[...] Jun 06 - As reported last week, Santana Garrett was released by WWE despite only recently being called up to the main roster last summer. A report from Fightf[...]

Tom Phillips Discusses Challenges Working On Commentary For WWE

When Adnan Virk was released from his duties as lead commentator on WWE Raw, Tom Phillips was one of a handful of names thought to be in the running t[...] Jun 06 - When Adnan Virk was released from his duties as lead commentator on WWE Raw, Tom Phillips was one of a handful of names thought to be in the running t[...]

Police Need Help Identifying Man Who Stole From WWE ThunderDome

A male stole items from the WWE ThunderDome recently, and police are looking for help in identifying him. The USF Police Department in Tampa, Florida[...] Jun 06 - A male stole items from the WWE ThunderDome recently, and police are looking for help in identifying him. The USF Police Department in Tampa, Florida[...]

Shawn Michaels Discusses Backstage Culture In WWE NXT

During a recent interview with Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker, WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels talked about the current backstage culture of N[...] Jun 06 - During a recent interview with Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker, WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels talked about the current backstage culture of N[...]

The Miz Comments On Reports Of Injury Sustained At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

WWE Superstar The Miz was reportedly injured during his lumberjack match against Damian Priest at the WWE Wrestlemania Backlash event. In an intervie[...] Jun 06 - WWE Superstar The Miz was reportedly injured during his lumberjack match against Damian Priest at the WWE Wrestlemania Backlash event. In an intervie[...]

Aleister Black Reveals Detail About Recent Promos

Last week, WWE made the shock announcement that they had released many of their top stars, including the likes of Braun Strowman, Ruby Riott, and Lana[...] Jun 06 - Last week, WWE made the shock announcement that they had released many of their top stars, including the likes of Braun Strowman, Ruby Riott, and Lana[...]

WWE SummerSlam To Be Shorter Due To Pacquaio vs. Spence

WWE SummerSlam has traditionally been seen as WWE's second-biggest event of the year, with recent years having a run-time similar to that of WrestleMa[...] Jun 06 - WWE SummerSlam has traditionally been seen as WWE's second-biggest event of the year, with recent years having a run-time similar to that of WrestleMa[...]

Braun Strowman Tweets Cryptic Message On Social Media

Braun Strowman has posted a cryptic message on social media following is shock WWE release last week. Strowman's whopping $1.2 million per year contr[...] Jun 05 - Braun Strowman has posted a cryptic message on social media following is shock WWE release last week. Strowman's whopping $1.2 million per year contr[...]