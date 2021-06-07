WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Shingo Takagi Crowned IWGP World Heavyweight Champion

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 07, 2021

On Monday morning, New Japan Pro Wrestling hosted the Dominion 2021 event from the Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan

The main event featured Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi for the vacant IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Will Ospreay was forced to relinquish the championship due to a neck injury.

Concluding the match, Takagi delivered a sliding forearm for the win and is now the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion!


Jun 07
New Details Leaked On Eva Marie's Return To WWE Television
WWE creative plans for Eva Marie’s return have been leaked. As seen recently, WWE has been airing vignettes teasing her return with insider sou[...]
Jun 07
2021 WWE Draft Dates Revealed
WWE is planning to shake their rosters up very soon with a Draft. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast reported today on Twitter that the WWE Draft w[...]
Jun 07
NXT Star Issues Apology After T-Shirt Design Receives Major Backlash
NXT star Jessi Kamea has issued an apology on Twitter after posting out a controversial t-shirt design in a tweet today. The t-shirt design read, "En[...]
Jun 07
Peacock Adds New WWE and ECW Content To Streaming Service
Over the weekend, Peacock added more content to their WWE library, which includes episodes of ECW Hardcore TV, Superstar Documentaries, and also Speci[...]
Jun 07
Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - Hell In A Cell Contract Signing, Battle Royal & More
Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network rolls on with more build for the upcoming Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Drew[...]
Jun 07
Announced Card For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
The latest episode of AEW’sDark: Elevation will air tonight at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced card for the [...]
Jun 07
NJPW Dominion 2021 Quick Results - Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan
On Monday morning, New Japan Pro Wrestling held its Dominion 2021 event from the Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan. Below are the quick results. Hiromu T[...]
Jun 07
Shingo Takagi Crowned IWGP World Heavyweight Champion
On Monday morning, New Japan Pro Wrestling hosted the Dominion 2021 event from the Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan The main event featured Kazuchika Ok[...]
Jun 07
Maria Kanellis-Bennett Claims Former WWE Top Executive Told Her That Evolution PPV Would Never Happen Again
Former WWE Superstar and current Ring of Honor Wrestling star Maria Kanellis-Bennett was recently a guest on Women's Wrestling Talk on YouTu[...]
Jun 07
Kazuchika Okada Believes IWGP Heavyweight & I.C. Title Unification Was a Mistake
Former five-time NJPW IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada recently spoke with NJPW World about the current NJPW IWGP World Heavyweight[...]
Jun 07
Dave Batista Responds to a Funny Tweet from Asuka
WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Asuka posted the following image on Twitter, which shows her head photoshopped onto the body of legendary WWE[...]
Jun 07
Logan Paul Goes the Distance w/ Floyd "Money" Mayweather in Exhibition Boxing Match
26-year-old internet personality-turned-professional boxer Logan Paul participated in a special exhibition boxing match tonight against the legendary [...]
Jun 06
Kylie Rae Signs With NWA
During tonight’s NWA When The Shadows Fall pay per view commentator Joe Galli revealed that Kylie Rae had signed with the company. Rae was last[...]
Jun 06
Kamille Defeats Serena Deeb, Wins NWA Women’s Title
During Sunday's NWA When Our Shadows Fall PPV, Kamille defeated Serena Deeb to become the new NWA Women’s Title. Deeb has been competing for AE[...]
Jun 06
Roman Reigns’ Opponent For WWE Hell In A Cell Reportedly Revealed
Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed Roman Reigns' opponent for the upcoming Hell in a Cell PPV on June 20, 2021. The Wrest[...]
Jun 06
WATCH: DX Triple H Rings Bell Before NBA Playoff Game In Surprise Appearance
Triple H rang the ceremonial bell before today’s NBA Playoff game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks. The Game appeared along[...]
Jun 06
News On Santana Garrett's Recent WWE Release
As reported last week, Santana Garrett was released by WWE despite only recently being called up to the main roster last summer. A report from Fightf[...]
Jun 06
Tom Phillips Discusses Challenges Working On Commentary For WWE
When Adnan Virk was released from his duties as lead commentator on WWE Raw, Tom Phillips was one of a handful of names thought to be in the running t[...]
Jun 06
Police Need Help Identifying Man Who Stole From WWE ThunderDome
A male stole items from the WWE ThunderDome recently, and police are looking for help in identifying him. The USF Police Department in Tampa, Florida[...]
Jun 06
Shawn Michaels Discusses Backstage Culture In WWE NXT
During a recent interview with Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker, WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels talked about the current backstage culture of N[...]
Jun 06
The Miz Comments On Reports Of Injury Sustained At WWE WrestleMania Backlash
WWE Superstar The Miz was reportedly injured during his lumberjack match against Damian Priest at the WWE Wrestlemania Backlash event. In an intervie[...]
Jun 06
Aleister Black Reveals Detail About Recent Promos
Last week, WWE made the shock announcement that they had released many of their top stars, including the likes of Braun Strowman, Ruby Riott, and Lana[...]
Jun 06
WWE SummerSlam To Be Shorter Due To Pacquaio vs. Spence
WWE SummerSlam has traditionally been seen as WWE's second-biggest event of the year, with recent years having a run-time similar to that of WrestleMa[...]
Jun 05
Braun Strowman Tweets Cryptic Message On Social Media
Braun Strowman has posted a cryptic message on social media following is shock WWE release last week. Strowman's whopping $1.2 million per year contr[...]
Jun 05
Brandi Rhodes Plans Return To The Ring After Giving Birth
During an interview with Busted Open Radio,  Brandi Rhodes said that she isn’t due to give birth to her daughter until this summer but she [...]
