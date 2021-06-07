Logan Paul Goes the Distance w/ Floyd "Money" Mayweather in Exhibition Boxing Match

26-year-old internet personality-turned-professional boxer Logan Paul participated in a special exhibition boxing match tonight against the legendary Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr., who is widely considered to be one of the greatest professional prizefighters in history.

Many within the boxing community were expecting the 44-year-old Mayweather to finish the fight with a knockout, but to the surprise of many, Logan Paul was able to go the distance against Mayweather. The bout has been officially ruled as a draw, but Mayweather's professional record still stands at 50-0. Mayweather's exhibition record now consists of one victory over Tenshin Nasukawa and one draw against Logan Paul.

Going into this fight, Logan Paul had a professional boxing record of 0-1, losing to YouTuber and rap artist "KSI" by split decision in November of 2019.

Both Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul have made appearances for WWE throughout the years. As many fans will recall, Mayweather competed in a match against "The Big Show" Paul Wight at WrestleMania 24 back in 2008. In 2009, Mayweather served as a special guest host/General Manager for an episode of Monday Night Raw as well.

Logan Paul made a few appearances for WWE earlier this year, including WrestleMania 37, as part of Sami Zayn's "conspiracy theory" storyline. After Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn, Owens would then deliver a Stunner to Logan Paul.

