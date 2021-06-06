Kamille Defeats Serena Deeb, Wins NWA Women’s Title

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jun 07 - Over the weekend, Peacock added more content to their WWE library, which includes episodes of ECW Hardcore TV, Superstar Documentaries, and also Special Events. Check out the full list of the latest [...]
Jun 07 - Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network rolls on with more build for the upcoming Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre will participate in a contract signing f[...]
Jun 07 - The latest episode of AEW’sDark: Elevation will air tonight at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced card for the show: Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante Danny Limelight [...]
Jun 07 - On Monday morning, New Japan Pro Wrestling held its Dominion 2021 event from the Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan. Below are the quick results. Hiromu Takahashi opened the event to talk about recovery a[...]
Jun 07 - On Monday morning, New Japan Pro Wrestling hosted the Dominion 2021 event from the Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka, Japan The main event featured Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi for the vacant IWGP World He[...]
Jun 07 - Former WWE Superstar and current Ring of Honor Wrestling star Maria Kanellis-Bennett was recently a guest on Women's Wrestling Talk on YouTube. During the interview, Maria claimed that forme[...]
Jun 07 - Former five-time NJPW IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada recently spoke with NJPW World about the current NJPW IWGP World Heavyweight Championship situation. During the interview, Oka[...]
Jun 07 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Asuka posted the following image on Twitter, which shows her head photoshopped onto the body of legendary WWE Superstar and six-time World Champion Dave Batist[...]
Jun 07 - 26-year-old internet personality-turned-professional boxer Logan Paul participated in a special exhibition boxing match tonight against the legendary Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr., who is widely consid[...]
Jun 06 - During tonight’s NWA When The Shadows Fall pay per view commentator Joe Galli revealed that Kylie Rae had signed with the company. Rae was last seen in IMPACT but took time away during her buil[...]
Jun 06 - During Sunday's NWA When Our Shadows Fall PPV, Kamille defeated Serena Deeb to become the new NWA Women’s Title. Deeb has been competing for AEW of late and had a reign at 222 days. Deeb won th[...]
Jun 06 - Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed Roman Reigns' opponent for the upcoming Hell in a Cell PPV on June 20, 2021. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Roman R[...]
Jun 06 - Triple H rang the ceremonial bell before today’s NBA Playoff game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks. The Game appeared alongside Philadelphia 76ers player Joel Embiid who hap[...]
Jun 06 - As reported last week, Santana Garrett was released by WWE despite only recently being called up to the main roster last summer. A report from Fightful Select reveals WWE at one stage had plans for G[...]
Jun 06 - When Adnan Virk was released from his duties as lead commentator on WWE Raw, Tom Phillips was one of a handful of names thought to be in the running to take over. However, that wasn't to be, as shortl[...]
Jun 06 - A male stole items from the WWE ThunderDome recently, and police are looking for help in identifying him. The USF Police Department in Tampa, Florida posted a request on Twitter seeking help finding [...]
Jun 06 - WWE Superstar The Miz was reportedly injured during his lumberjack match against Damian Priest at the WWE Wrestlemania Backlash event. In an interview with Forbes.com, The Miz addressed reports of in[...]
Jun 06 - Last week, WWE made the shock announcement that they had released many of their top stars, including the likes of Braun Strowman, Ruby Riott, and Lana. One of the biggest surprises, however, had to be[...]
Jun 06 - WWE SummerSlam has traditionally been seen as WWE's second-biggest event of the year, with recent years having a run-time similar to that of WrestleMania's, but Wrestling Observer Radio has revealed t[...]
Jun 05 - Braun Strowman has posted a cryptic message on social media following is shock WWE release last week. Strowman's whopping $1.2 million per year contract is believed to be behind his release and thus [...]
Jun 05 - WWE has officially announced the location for SummerSlam 2021. The host location for this year’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view was confirmed during Bellmont Stakes coverage on NBC. A commercial c[...]
Jun 05 - WWE has today announced another championship match for Hell In A Cell, set to take place on June 20th at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Following last night's SmackDown, Bianca Belair will o[...]