Roman Reigns’ Opponent For WWE Hell In A Cell Reportedly Revealed

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed Roman Reigns' opponent for the upcoming Hell in a Cell PPV on June 20, 2021.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Rey Mysterio at the event.

WON:

!Dave Meltzer has confirmed that Reigns defending against Mysterio is the direction for WWE’s next pay-per-view event, which takes place on June 20."