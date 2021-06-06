Shawn Michaels Discusses Backstage Culture In WWE NXT

During a recent interview with Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker, WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels talked about the current backstage culture of NXT.

“I think it’s great,” exclaimed Michaels. “I think it will continue to grow. All the names you mentioned [are] such a pretty darn solid foundation. [But] you’re not mentioning Cameron Grimes, LA Knight, Swerve, you know, and that is what is so fantastic about [NXT]. There are so many people coming from underneath and there’s a whole other group of young talent that are underneath that.

“That’s what I enjoy about this. We never get out of that fun and enjoyable stage when wrestling is at its purest and you’re doing it for the sheer passion and love of doing it, and that’s what I like about it. . . We’re still at the stage where they’re very inspired and very passionate. They see our passion and our love for pouring into them the best knowledge and ability that we have, and so that’s why I think everything works for all of us. It really is a hell of a group down here, and there’s a hell of culture down here that everyone enjoys and buys into.”