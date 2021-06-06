The Miz Comments On Reports Of Injury Sustained At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

WWE Superstar The Miz was reportedly injured during his lumberjack match against Damian Priest at the WWE Wrestlemania Backlash event.

In an interview with Forbes.com, The Miz addressed reports of injury:

“Just look at all the news out there. They must be right (about my injury), right? They’re reporting on it, telling you exactly what’s going on. They must know! They must be geniuses! I was looking on Twitter, and then I was looking on the news sites that were talking about my injury, and I’m like ‘first off, how do they know?’ Because I’ve never said anything and they’re saying things wrong, like all wrong. And it’s annoying, I guess you can say, because I heard I was out nine months. I don’t expect to be out nine months. As a matter of fact, I was on Monday Night Raw last week and I plan on being on Monday Night Raw next week. Now, when will I have a real match? I don’t know. That’s for the doctors to decide and figure out. But I feel like a million bucks, and the way my headspace is, I don’t like to be gone for long.”