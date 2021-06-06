Aleister Black Reveals Detail About Recent Promos

Last week, WWE made the shock announcement that they had released many of their top stars, including the likes of Braun Strowman, Ruby Riott, and Lana. One of the biggest surprises, however, had to be the release of Aleister Black, who had recently been seen in a series of backstage vignettes before attacking Big E on an episode of SmackDown and appeared to be in line for a big push.

This wasn't to be though, but now Black has revealed an interesting tidbit about the vignettes via his Instagram account, which you can see below.

It's a shame we'll never get to see what WWE had planned for Aleister Black but no doubt he'll be in high demand from other promotions and it shouldn't be too long until we find out where he goes next.