WWE SummerSlam To Be Shorter Due To Pacquaio vs. Spence

WWE SummerSlam has traditionally been seen as WWE's second-biggest event of the year, with recent years having a run-time similar to that of WrestleMania's, but Wrestling Observer Radio has revealed that this year's event will be shorter in length due to the Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence Jr. fight, which takes place on the same night.

Whilst the pre-card for the fight takes place at the same time as SummerSlam, the main event is not expected to start until sometime around midnight eastern time. SummerSlam is expected to start at a slightly later time than usual for a WWE PPV, starting at 8 pm and finishing roughly at 11 pm, which is much shorter than the event has been in recent years.

SummerSlam will be taking place at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on August 21 with Roman Reigns vs. John Cena rumoured to be the main event.