Championship Match Announced For WWE Hell In A Cell

WWE has today announced another championship match for Hell In A Cell, set to take place on June 20th at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

Following last night's SmackDown, Bianca Belair will once again defend her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Bayley in a rematch from WWE WrestleMania Backlash.

"Ever since Bianca Belair captured the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Sasha Banks at WrestleMania, Bayley has been laughing at the proud titleholder. Although Belair defeated The Rode Model at WrestleMania Backlash, Bayley shrugged off that loss with claims that Belair had cheated by using her hair as a weapon.

Refusing to be disrespected any longer, The EST of WWE finally emerged on SmackDown and challenged her chuckling adversary to a matchup at WWE Hell in a Cell, where she promised that Bayley wouldn’t be laughing anymore.

The outspoken Bayley accepted the challenge via satellite and made it clear that after she beats Bianca at WWE Hell in a Cell, she will still be laughing, but that she won’t be the only one. In the wake of that emphatic statement, Bayley’s laughing image appeared all over the WWE ThunderDome, serving to further fuel the fire of their upcoming matchup on June 20." wrote WWE on WWE.com

The current Hell In A Cell card is as follows:

WWE Championship

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Raw Women's Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley