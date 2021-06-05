Update On The Miz's Injury

Following his controversial zombie lumberjack match with Damien Priest at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, it was reported that The Miz suffered an injury during the pre-tapped bout and would be out for 9 months after suffering a torn ACL.

Now, The Miz has spoken with Forbes and has suggested that the length of time he will be absent from the ring may not be entirely accurate.

“I was looking on Twitter, and then I was looking on the news sites that were talking about my injury, and I’m like ‘first off, how do they know?’ Because I’ve never said anything and they’re saying things wrong, like all wrong. And it’s annoying, I guess you can say, because I heard I was out nine months.

“I don’t expect to be out nine months. As a matter of fact, I was on Monday Night Raw last week and I plan on being on Monday Night Raw next week. Now, when will I have a real match? I don’t know. That’s for the doctors to decide and figure out. But I feel like a million bucks, and the way my headspace is, I don’t like to be gone for long.”

So while we still don't know exactly how long The Miz will be out of action, he doesn't seem to think it will be as long as was previously being reported.