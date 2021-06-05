Kurt Angle Speaks About Threats He Sent To Vince McMahon

When Kurt Angle originally left WWE in 2006 for TNA, it's fair to say he and Vince McMahon weren't exactly on good terms. Now, on an episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the former WWE, WCW, and TNA Champion has opened up about some unpleasant messages he sent to the WWE Chairman.

“Up until 2006 we were pretty close but my behavior became erratic, I started behaving out of control, sending Vince text messages threatening to beat him up. I had the painkiller problem that nobody knew about, I was injured so much and I couldn’t take any time off because a lot of the other talent were injured, a lot of the top guys. I was kind of there to keep the product intact and mentally I was just losing it. I was texting Vince more and more and he wouldn’t respond and that pissed me off even more. After I joined ECW it got even worse.”

“[I sent those texts] because he wouldn’t get back to me. I understand why now, I wasn’t making any sense. When I went to a meeting with Vince after I decided to leave after ECW 2006, he had a whole list of text messages and I’m reading these saying ‘Gosh, I don’t remember texting this.’ It was really graphic, ‘I’m going to beat the sh** out of you.’ Some of the texts didn’t make sense, I was probably high on painkillers when I was sending them, it was just ridiculous. I was in awe, I remember looking at these texts going holy crap, I don’t remember saying any of this stuff. It was just a bad situation.”

Fortunately, things were eventually figured out between the two, and Angle returned to the WWE for one last run from 2017 to 2020.