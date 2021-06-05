Update On Lio Rush's Current Status

Lio Rush made a surprise debut at AEW Double or Nothing, appearing as the final entrant in the Casino Battle Royale match. Since then, many have wondered what his current status with NJPW and AEW is.

Wrestling News Observer has given an update and reported that Rush signed a new contract with NJPW in April. NJPW has given the go-ahead for Lio Rush to compete for other promotions such as AEW and MLW, but will still be required to return to the company when needed.

“Rush is expected to work some dates going forward in AEW but he signed with New Japan in April. Due to the obvious with the pandemic, Rush hasn’t been able to start in Japan yet. New Japan okayed him working for AEW and MLW and really wherever he wants to but they have first priority on his dates and he can’t sign with an American group.”

It's currently unknown if and when Lio Rush will return to AEW, but it seems that due to the working relationship between AEW and New Japan, we shouldn't be surprised to see him again soon.