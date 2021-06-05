TNT Title Match and More Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 05, 2021
AEW has announced a TNT Championship match and more matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT.
During Friday's Dynamite, it was revealed that Miro will defend his championship against Evil Uno on next Friday’s show.
In addition, the following was announced:
- Kenny Omega & Don Callis expose the AEW conspiracy
- Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler vs. PAC, Penta El Zero M, & Eddie Kingston - Hangman Page & 10 vs. Brian Cage & Powerhouse Hobbs
Dynamite will once again air Friday next week.
https://wrestlr.me/68466/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jun 05 Update On Lio Rush's Current Status Lio Rush made a surprise debut at AEW Double or Nothing, appearing as the final entrant in the Casino Battle Royale match. Since then, many have wonde[...]
Jun 05 - Lio Rush made a surprise debut at AEW Double or Nothing, appearing as the final entrant in the Casino Battle Royale match. Since then, many have wonde[...]
Jun 05
Jun 05 - AEW has announced a TNT Championship match and more matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. During Friday's Dynamite, it was reveal[...]
Jun 05
Jun 05 - Some of the WWE women's roster are not happy with a recent backstage hire that was made by the company recently. It was reported last week, that WWE [...]
Jun 05
Jun 05 - AEW continues to deliver the big surprises. During Friday's edition of AEW Friday Night Dynamite, former WWE Superstar star Andrade made his debut wi[...]
Jun 04 Mark Henry Addresses The AEW 'Haters' Mark Henry discussed the haters of the AEW brand during the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio. Here is what he had to say: “We have to [...]
Jun 04 - Mark Henry discussed the haters of the AEW brand during the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio. Here is what he had to say: “We have to [...]
Jun 04
Jun 04 - During a recent interview with Digital Spy, Adam Pearce discussed what it was like training Bad Bunny for his WrestleMania match with Damian Priest vs[...]
Jun 04
Jun 04 - Keith Lee has been off WWE TV since just before the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view and in recent weeks has been tweeting statements to reassure his [...]
Jun 04
Jun 04 - In a small update on the negations between WWE and NJPW to form a working relationship Dave Meltzer noted in this week's Wrestling Observer New[...]
Jun 04
Jun 04 - Jungle Boy vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will now main event a special Saturday Night Dynamite episode on Saturday, June 26, 2021. AEW President[...]
Jun 04
Jun 04 - Chris Jericho's contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling has reportedly expired. He does look like he will re-sign with the company, recently telling TSN[...]
Jun 04
Jun 04 - WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry will be appearing on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT to address his recent signing with the company as an [...]
Jun 04
Jun 04 - Earlier this year, Carlito returned to WWE during the 2021Royal Rumble match, and then followed up with a tag match on the following night’s RAW[...]
Jun 04
Jun 04 - Vice TV issued the following: VICE TV TO AIR THE FIRST EVER DOCUMENTARY ABOUT THE ENIGMATIC RISE AND FALL OF WRESTLING LEGEND CHYNA VICE VERSA: Chyn[...]
Jun 04
Jun 04 - WWE NXT house shows have not been hosted since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now they look set to return. During the latest Wrestling [...]
Jun 04
Jun 04 - Former WWE RAW announcer Tom Phillips released the following statement on his recent WWE release: Earlier today I had the chance to address my future[...]
Jun 04
Jun 04 - The AEW Double or Nothing 2021 PPV "looks to have significantly beaten the 120,000 buys" of last year’s 2020 event, according to Dave Meltzer Wr[...]
Jun 04
Jun 04 - During Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling, a vignette aired revealing the debut of former WWE Superstar Steve Culter. Culter will be using the ring name Ste[...]
Jun 04
Jun 04 - IMPACT Wrestling welcomes fans back to Skyway Studios for Slammiversary 2021. IMPACT announcement: WELCOME BACK, FANS!SLAMMIVERSARY PAY-PER-VIEW ON&[...]
Jun 04
Jun 04 - Ringside Collectibles has released a video featuring the new AEW action figures from Jazwares. You can check out the video below. Ringside Co[...]
Jun 03
Jun 03 - Hangman Adam Page announced that he is going to be a father. He posted the news via Instagram which reads “hey we got a baby on the way! we&rsq[...]
Jun 03
Jun 03 - WWE have reportedly sent texts to the released WWE talent yesterday to inform them they were let go from the company. The Wrestling Observer Radio no[...]
Jun 03 Ruby Riott Statement After WWE Release Ruby Riott posted her statement via Instagram after she had been released by WWE the other day. WWE announced on Wednesday that Riott, Braun Strowman[...]
Jun 03 - Ruby Riott posted her statement via Instagram after she had been released by WWE the other day. WWE announced on Wednesday that Riott, Braun Strowman[...]
Jun 03
Jun 03 - As reported on Wednesday, Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett were released and there has been talk of more [...]
Jun 03
Jun 03 - WWE is reportedly working on a new ring design that will better support the well-being of their talent, according to a report from RingSide News. The[...]
Jun 03
Jun 03 - This week’s WWE RAW on USA Network drew the lowest viewership in the history of the show. The live Memorial Day edition of RAW, featuring[...]