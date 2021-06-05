TNT Title Match and More Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 05, 2021

AEW has announced a TNT Championship match and more matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT.

During Friday's Dynamite, it was revealed that Miro will defend his championship against Evil Uno on next Friday’s show.

In addition, the following was announced:

- Kenny Omega & Don Callis expose the AEW conspiracy

- Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler vs. PAC, Penta El Zero M, & Eddie Kingston

- Hangman Page & 10 vs. Brian Cage & Powerhouse Hobbs

Dynamite will once again air Friday next week.