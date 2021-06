Former WWE Superstar Andrade Debuts With AEW, Charlotte Flair Reacts

Charlotte was watching Dynamite live when her fiancé was introduced as Vickie Guerrero’s new client. The Queen posted 11 crying face emojis and 11 heart emojis.

During Friday's edition of AEW Friday Night Dynamite, former WWE Superstar star Andrade made his debut with the company. Andrade was introduced by Vickie Guerrero as Andrade El Idolo.

Update On Lio Rush's Current Status

Lio Rush made a surprise debut at AEW Double or Nothing, appearing as the final entrant in the Casino Battle Royale match. Since then, many have wondered what his current status with NJPW and AEW is.&[...] Jun 05 - Lio Rush made a surprise debut at AEW Double or Nothing, appearing as the final entrant in the Casino Battle Royale match. Since then, many have wondered what his current status with NJPW and AEW is.&[...]

TNT Title Match and More Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a TNT Championship match and more matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. During Friday's Dynamite, it was revealed that Miro will defend his championship against [...] Jun 05 - AEW has announced a TNT Championship match and more matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. During Friday's Dynamite, it was revealed that Miro will defend his championship against [...]

Backstage Hire In WWE Has Some Of The Women Concerned

Some of the WWE women's roster are not happy with a recent backstage hire that was made by the company recently. It was reported last week, that WWE has hired Jamie Horowitz as Executive Vice Preside[...] Jun 05 - Some of the WWE women's roster are not happy with a recent backstage hire that was made by the company recently. It was reported last week, that WWE has hired Jamie Horowitz as Executive Vice Preside[...]

Mark Henry Addresses The AEW 'Haters'

Mark Henry discussed the haters of the AEW brand during the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio. Here is what he had to say: “We have to address the haters. I love the fans. I love the pe[...] Jun 04 - Mark Henry discussed the haters of the AEW brand during the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio. Here is what he had to say: “We have to address the haters. I love the fans. I love the pe[...]

Adam Pearce Discusses Training Bad Bunny For WrestleMania

During a recent interview with Digital Spy, Adam Pearce discussed what it was like training Bad Bunny for his WrestleMania match with Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison. On not giving [...] Jun 04 - During a recent interview with Digital Spy, Adam Pearce discussed what it was like training Bad Bunny for his WrestleMania match with Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison. On not giving [...]

Keith Lee Tweets Another Statement On WWE Absence

Keith Lee has been off WWE TV since just before the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view and in recent weeks has been tweeting statements to reassure his fans. Lee once against taken to social media with[...] Jun 04 - Keith Lee has been off WWE TV since just before the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view and in recent weeks has been tweeting statements to reassure his fans. Lee once against taken to social media with[...]

Small Update On Talks Between WWE And NJPW

In a small update on the negations between WWE and NJPW to form a working relationship Dave Meltzer noted in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that Bryan Danielson was a talking point [...] Jun 04 - In a small update on the negations between WWE and NJPW to form a working relationship Dave Meltzer noted in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that Bryan Danielson was a talking point [...]

AEW Moves Big World Title Match To Future Saturday Night Dynamite

Jungle Boy vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will now main event a special Saturday Night Dynamite episode on Saturday, June 26, 2021. AEW President Tony Khan revealed the big news on Busted Open Ra[...] Jun 04 - Jungle Boy vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will now main event a special Saturday Night Dynamite episode on Saturday, June 26, 2021. AEW President Tony Khan revealed the big news on Busted Open Ra[...]

Chris Jericho's Contract With New Japan Pro Wrestling Has Expired

Chris Jericho's contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling has reportedly expired. He does look like he will re-sign with the company, recently telling TSN: "There’s a lot of unfinished business for[...] Jun 04 - Chris Jericho's contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling has reportedly expired. He does look like he will re-sign with the company, recently telling TSN: "There’s a lot of unfinished business for[...]

Update On Mark Henry's WWE Contract Expiring

WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry will be appearing on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT to address his recent signing with the company as an analyst on the upcoming Rampage show. In regards [...] Jun 04 - WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry will be appearing on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT to address his recent signing with the company as an analyst on the upcoming Rampage show. In regards [...]

Carlito Reveals He's Had No Contact With WWE Since January

Earlier this year, Carlito returned to WWE during the 2021Royal Rumble match, and then followed up with a tag match on the following night’s RAW. At the time there were rumors he was trying out[...] Jun 04 - Earlier this year, Carlito returned to WWE during the 2021Royal Rumble match, and then followed up with a tag match on the following night’s RAW. At the time there were rumors he was trying out[...]

Vice TV To Air New Documentary About Chyna’s Life

Vice TV issued the following: VICE TV TO AIR THE FIRST EVER DOCUMENTARY ABOUT THE ENIGMATIC RISE AND FALL OF WRESTLING LEGEND CHYNA VICE VERSA: Chyna features never-before-seen footage from Chyna&rs[...] Jun 04 - Vice TV issued the following: VICE TV TO AIR THE FIRST EVER DOCUMENTARY ABOUT THE ENIGMATIC RISE AND FALL OF WRESTLING LEGEND CHYNA VICE VERSA: Chyna features never-before-seen footage from Chyna&rs[...]

WWE NXT Returning To House Show Touring Next Month

WWE NXT house shows have not been hosted since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now they look set to return. During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed NXT talent ha[...] Jun 04 - WWE NXT house shows have not been hosted since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now they look set to return. During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed NXT talent ha[...]

Tom Phillips Issues Statement On His WWE Release

Former WWE RAW announcer Tom Phillips released the following statement on his recent WWE release: Earlier today I had the chance to address my future on the Sports Media Podcast. Thank you to Richard[...] Jun 04 - Former WWE RAW announcer Tom Phillips released the following statement on his recent WWE release: Earlier today I had the chance to address my future on the Sports Media Podcast. Thank you to Richard[...]

AEW Double or Nothing 2021 Second Most-Purchased PPV Event In Company History

The AEW Double or Nothing 2021 PPV "looks to have significantly beaten the 120,000 buys" of last year’s 2020 event, according to Dave Meltzer Wrestling Observer. He is reporting it to be the se[...] Jun 04 - The AEW Double or Nothing 2021 PPV "looks to have significantly beaten the 120,000 buys" of last year’s 2020 event, according to Dave Meltzer Wrestling Observer. He is reporting it to be the se[...]

Recently Released WWE Superstar To Debut With IMPACT Wrestling

During Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling, a vignette aired revealing the debut of former WWE Superstar Steve Culter. Culter will be using the ring name Steve Maclin on IMPACT TV. Watch the vignette below:[...] Jun 04 - During Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling, a vignette aired revealing the debut of former WWE Superstar Steve Culter. Culter will be using the ring name Steve Maclin on IMPACT TV. Watch the vignette below:[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces A Live Crowd Will Be In Attendance For Slammiversary 2021

IMPACT Wrestling welcomes fans back to Skyway Studios for Slammiversary 2021. IMPACT announcement: WELCOME BACK, FANS!SLAMMIVERSARY PAY-PER-VIEW ON JULY 17 MARKS THE FIRST IMPACT WRESTLING[...] Jun 04 - IMPACT Wrestling welcomes fans back to Skyway Studios for Slammiversary 2021. IMPACT announcement: WELCOME BACK, FANS!SLAMMIVERSARY PAY-PER-VIEW ON JULY 17 MARKS THE FIRST IMPACT WRESTLING[...]

VIDEO: Check Out AEW’s Brand New Action Figures

Ringside Collectibles has released a video featuring the new AEW action figures from Jazwares. You can check out the video below. Ringside Collectibles gets up close and personal with a front[...] Jun 04 - Ringside Collectibles has released a video featuring the new AEW action figures from Jazwares. You can check out the video below. Ringside Collectibles gets up close and personal with a front[...]

Hangman Adam Page Reveals He's Going To Be A Father

Hangman Adam Page announced that he is going to be a father. He posted the news via Instagram which reads “hey we got a baby on the way! we’re excited, terrified, but mostly overjoyed. th[...] Jun 03 - Hangman Adam Page announced that he is going to be a father. He posted the news via Instagram which reads “hey we got a baby on the way! we’re excited, terrified, but mostly overjoyed. th[...]

John Laurinaitis Reportedly Sent Text Messages To Talent Released Yesterday

WWE have reportedly sent texts to the released WWE talent yesterday to inform them they were let go from the company. The Wrestling Observer Radio noted WWE sent texts to the released WWE talent. The[...] Jun 03 - WWE have reportedly sent texts to the released WWE talent yesterday to inform them they were let go from the company. The Wrestling Observer Radio noted WWE sent texts to the released WWE talent. The[...]

Ruby Riott Statement After WWE Release

Ruby Riott posted her statement via Instagram after she had been released by WWE the other day. WWE announced on Wednesday that Riott, Braun Strowman, Lana, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, and Santana [...] Jun 03 - Ruby Riott posted her statement via Instagram after she had been released by WWE the other day. WWE announced on Wednesday that Riott, Braun Strowman, Lana, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, and Santana [...]

CM Punk Slams WWE After Latest Superstar Releases

As reported on Wednesday, Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett were released and there has been talk of more big releases coming very soon. Former WWE Champio[...] Jun 03 - As reported on Wednesday, Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett were released and there has been talk of more big releases coming very soon. Former WWE Champio[...]

WWE Experimenting With A New Ring Design

WWE is reportedly working on a new ring design that will better support the well-being of their talent, according to a report from RingSide News. The ring which has undergone cosmetic changes in rece[...] Jun 03 - WWE is reportedly working on a new ring design that will better support the well-being of their talent, according to a report from RingSide News. The ring which has undergone cosmetic changes in rece[...]