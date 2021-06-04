Adam Pearce Discusses Training Bad Bunny For WrestleMania

During a recent interview with Digital Spy, Adam Pearce discussed what it was like training Bad Bunny for his WrestleMania match with Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison.

On not giving Bad Bunny any special treatment:

"I approached [training Bad Bunny] and, it’s funny people will hear this and probably not believe it, but I took the same approach with Bad Bunny that I’ve taken with every single newbie that’s come into the Performance Center, whether they had experience or not. You have to get a sense of what their athletic ability and passion is before you really delve into what we do and it just so happened that Bad Bunny loves what we do. You knew instantly there was a passion for what we do beyond, ‘I’m a fan, that watches Raw and Smackdown’. I never heard the word ‘no’ come out of his mouth and we put him through every single pace that we put anybody else through, and I pride myself on that. Yes, it’s Bad Bunny, yes he’s a worldwide superstar, yes, he’s a Grammy Award winner, yes he’s a celebrity and yes, he did every single thing that every other trainee, whether we knew who they were or not, did and he should take a lot of pride in that."

Rapper Bad Bunny showed off some sky-scraping abilities to take out the self-proclaimed “Greatest Tag Team of the 21st Century.”